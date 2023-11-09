How to locate the mystery box in MW3 Zombies

The mystery box is a fan-favorite feature in Call of Duty’s Zombie mode, but things have changed a bit with the release of Modern Warfare 3.

Whereas Zombies previously took place on a small map with up to four players, split into different zones, it is now a fully-fledged PVE monster with up to 32 players in a massive open-world environment.

The mystery box is still there to find and use, but the mechanics are now slightly different due to the vastly expanded mode. However, there are some similarities.

How to find the mystery box in MW3 Zombies

Wonderful weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to locate the Mystery Box in MW3 Zombies is to open up your mini-map and search for the icon. There are several Mystery Boxes spread across the world, so you should always spawn relatively close to one.

Mystery Box locations are easily recognizable as you need to look for a symbol with an open crate and a question mark—and it’s one of the symbols that stands out the most on a map filled with various markers.

Alternatively, you can look to the skies for a blue beam of light that acts as a waypoint to a Mystery Box—although it seems this only starts to appear if you are relatively close to a box and doesn’t show from long distances. This does, however, make it easier to track where exactly you’re heading without needing to jump into the mini-map or pinging a location to mark it.

Once you arrive at a Mystery Box, you need to make sure you have enough Essence to purchase a random weapon as it costs 950 Essence every time you use it—though that’s certainly a decent price for the chance of getting a Ray Gun.