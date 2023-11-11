All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Act 1 missions and rewards

There’s plenty to do in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, including a plethora of missions to work through—starting with Act 1.

Act 1 in MW3 Zombies progresses as you complete missions split into six different tiers that culminate in a Story Mission. Along the way, you’ll pick up valuable pieces of gear and other rewards for your efforts, which you can use to show off to your friends or improve your chances in your next MW3 Zombies deployment.

We’ve got all the details you need for the Act 1 missions here, along with all the rewards up for grabs.

MW3 Zombies Act 1 missions and rewards

Get at it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.