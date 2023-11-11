All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Act 1 missions and rewards

Time to get moving.

There’s plenty to do in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, including a plethora of missions to work through—starting with Act 1.

Act 1 in MW3 Zombies progresses as you complete missions split into six different tiers that culminate in a Story Mission. Along the way, you’ll pick up valuable pieces of gear and other rewards for your efforts, which you can use to show off to your friends or improve your chances in your next MW3 Zombies deployment.

We’ve got all the details you need for the Act 1 missions here, along with all the rewards up for grabs.

MW3 Zombies Act 1 missions and rewards

Direct Line

  • Ping a Contract in the Tac Map
  • Complete a Contract
  • Successfully Exfil

Reward: Jugger-Nog Can, 1500 XP

Treasure Hunter

  • Open 25 Loot Caches

Reward: Instant Insanity Sticker, 1500 XP

Road Rage

Reward: Stamin-Up Can, 1500 XP

Wall Power

  • Purchase a Wall Buy weapon
  • Kill 50 Zombies with a Wall Buy weapon

Reward: Get Smoked Emblem, 1500 XP

Firepower

  • Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 1
  • Kill 50 Zombies with a Level 1 Pack-a-Punch weapon

Reward: Uncommon Aether Tool, 1500 XP

Take Up Arms

  • Purchase a weapon from a Mystery Box
  • Kill 50 Zombies with a Mystery Box weapon

Reward: Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod, 1500 XP

Interceptor

  • Destroy a Mercenary Convoy
  • Collect Stronghold Keyhold dropped by Mercenary Convoy

Reward: Bone Rattle Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP

Freezer Burn

Reward: Baseball Fan Calling Card, 1500 XP

Minelayer

  • Kill 25 Zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade
  • Kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade

Rewards: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP

Pit Stop

  • Fully refuel three different vehicles at Gas Stations

Reward: Double XP Token, 1500 XP

Saboteur

  • Complete an Aether Extractor Contract
  • Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding Extractors
  • Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter
  • Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans

Reward: Hamlet Charm, 1500 XP

Automated Backup

  • Activate three Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards

Reward: Death Perception Can, 1500 XP

Infiltrator

  • Obtain a Stronghold Keycard
  • Clear a Terminus Outcomes Stronghold
  • Retrieve Terminus Outcomes Record from Stronghold Safe

Reward: Raw Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP

Hands Off

  • Kill 20 Zombies with Sentry Guns
  • Kill 10 Mercenaries with Sentry Guns
  • Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Reward: Mayhem on Wheels Calling Card, 1500 XP

Blasted

  • Destroy armor on 25 Zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod
  • Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Reward: Napalam Burst Ammo Mod, 1500 XP

Bring ‘Em On

  • Kill 50 Zombies with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active
  • Kill a Special or Elite enemy with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active
  • Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Reward: Double Weapon XP Token, 1500 XP

Hostile Takeover

  • Loot four Safes
  • Kill 50 enemies while drilling Safes

Reward: Masked and Angry Charm, 1500 XP

Chaperone

  • Complete an Escort Contract
  • Kill 75 Zombies during a single Escort Contract
  • Maintain ACV’s health above 50 percent
  • Exfil with the Quick Revive Recipe

Reward: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP

Nest Wrecker

Reward: Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, 1500 XP

Where’s Dr. Jansen?

  • Complete an Outlast Contract
  • Obtain Dr. Jansen’s Tablet
  • Exfil

Reward: Ride and Die Calling Card, 3000 XP

Extraction

  • Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates
  • Bring Dr. Jansen in for questioning

Reward: Rage and Fire Loading Screen, 3000 XP

