All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Act 1 missions and rewards

There’s plenty to do in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, including a plethora of missions to work through—starting with Act 1.
Act 1 in MW3 Zombies progresses as you complete missions split into six different tiers that culminate in a Story Mission. Along the way, you’ll pick up valuable pieces of gear and other rewards for your efforts, which you can use to show off to your friends or improve your chances in your next MW3 Zombies deployment.
We’ve got all the details you need for the Act 1 missions here, along with all the rewards up for grabs.
MW3 Zombies Act 1 missions and rewards
Tier 1 Missions
Direct Line
- Ping a Contract in the Tac Map
- Complete a Contract
- Successfully Exfil
Reward: Jugger-Nog Can, 1500 XP
Treasure Hunter
- Open 25 Loot Caches
Reward: Instant Insanity Sticker, 1500 XP
Road Rage
- Kill 30 Zombies by running them over with a vehicle.
- Repair a vehicle tire
Reward: Stamin-Up Can, 1500 XP
Wall Power
- Purchase a Wall Buy weapon
- Kill 50 Zombies with a Wall Buy weapon
Reward: Get Smoked Emblem, 1500 XP
Firepower
- Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 1
- Kill 50 Zombies with a Level 1 Pack-a-Punch weapon
Reward: Uncommon Aether Tool, 1500 XP
Take Up Arms
- Purchase a weapon from a Mystery Box
- Kill 50 Zombies with a Mystery Box weapon
Reward: Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod, 1500 XP
Tier 2 Missions
Interceptor
- Destroy a Mercenary Convoy
- Collect Stronghold Keyhold dropped by Mercenary Convoy
Reward: Bone Rattle Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP
Tier 3 Missions
Freezer Burn
- Slow 50 Zombies with Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod
- Slow 10 Hellhounds with Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod
Reward: Baseball Fan Calling Card, 1500 XP
Minelayer
- Kill 25 Zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade
- Kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade
Rewards: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP
Pit Stop
- Fully refuel three different vehicles at Gas Stations
Reward: Double XP Token, 1500 XP
Saboteur
- Complete an Aether Extractor Contract
- Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding Extractors
- Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter
- Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans
Reward: Hamlet Charm, 1500 XP
Automated Backup
- Activate three Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards
Reward: Death Perception Can, 1500 XP
Tier 4 Missions
Infiltrator
- Obtain a Stronghold Keycard
- Clear a Terminus Outcomes Stronghold
- Retrieve Terminus Outcomes Record from Stronghold Safe
Reward: Raw Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP
Tier 5 Missions
Hands Off
- Kill 20 Zombies with Sentry Guns
- Kill 10 Mercenaries with Sentry Guns
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
Reward: Mayhem on Wheels Calling Card, 1500 XP
Blasted
- Destroy armor on 25 Zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
Reward: Napalam Burst Ammo Mod, 1500 XP
Bring ‘Em On
- Kill 50 Zombies with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active
- Kill a Special or Elite enemy with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
Reward: Double Weapon XP Token, 1500 XP
Hostile Takeover
- Loot four Safes
- Kill 50 enemies while drilling Safes
Reward: Masked and Angry Charm, 1500 XP
Chaperone
- Complete an Escort Contract
- Kill 75 Zombies during a single Escort Contract
- Maintain ACV’s health above 50 percent
- Exfil with the Quick Revive Recipe
Reward: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP
Nest Wrecker
- Obtain a Gas Mask
- Destroy an Aether Nest
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
Reward: Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, 1500 XP
Tier 6 Missions
Where’s Dr. Jansen?
- Complete an Outlast Contract
- Obtain Dr. Jansen’s Tablet
- Exfil
Reward: Ride and Die Calling Card, 3000 XP
Act 1 Story Mission
Extraction
- Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates
- Bring Dr. Jansen in for questioning
Reward: Rage and Fire Loading Screen, 3000 XP