How to complete Freezer Burn and slow Hellhounds in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The main story of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode has you working through several challenges and unique tasks to gain experience. One of these challenges is called Freezer Burn, and you have to use your weapon to slow down Hellhounds.

The challenge for Freezer Burn can be difficult to complete, as it requires a unique weapon mod to slow down Hellhounds. These creatures are fast, hungry, and can do burn damage against you, making them a high priority for everyone in your group.

Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Freezer Burn and slow Hellhounds in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies.

All Freezer Burn Tasks and how to slow down Hellhounds in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Slow down Hellhounds with Cryo Freeze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to equip your weapon with the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod. This is a mod that you can add to any weapon you find while playing MW3’s Zombies. When you have the Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod on a weapon, there is a chance that your shots will freeze your targets, which is how you slow down the Hellhounds and defeat them to complete the Freezer Burn challenge. You must defeat 50 zombies using Cryo Freeze and take out the 10 Hellhounds.

The problem is tracking down the Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod. There’s a chance you might loot it from Aether Caches you find while searching in an Infected Stronghold or a regular Stronghold. There’s a lot of luck involved with this method.

Your next best bet is to try completing any of the contracts you find in Zombies and looting from the rewards rift that appears. Like the Aether Caches in the Strongholds, you might get the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod here, but it’s not guaranteed. There’s also a chance to loot Aether Caches from Mercenary Convoys.

Another option is to seek out the Elemental Pop machines. These do provide a random elemental effect, so there’s a good chance you might not get it. These are also much more costly and are not at the top of my list for you to try.

After you loot the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, attach it to your preferred item, and then hunt down the zombies and Hellhounds. The Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod effect has a chance to activate when you hit a foe, which means you might not slow a Hellhound down, and it will take several tries.

I’ve had the best luck tracking Hellhounds by entering the second zone of the Zombies map, which means these enemies will be stronger. You won’t want to head in there unless you have one Pack-A-Punch weapon in your loadout.