How to find and destroy an Aether Nest in MW3 Zombies

The new open-world Zombies in Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of new mechanics to get used to, one of which is finding and destroying Aether Nests.

Aether Nests in MW3 Zombies are locations where you can collect valuable loot once the area has been cleared and can present a challenge if you are not prepared due to the number of enemies in the area and the AOE damage that is sustained.

However, once you get used to the mechanics they can be quick ways to get valuable essence that can be used to upgrade your weapons and buy equipment, so it’s always worth checking them out whenever you get the chance.

How to find Aether Nests in MW3 Zombies

Look out for this symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to locate Aether Nests in MW3 Zombies is to check the map and look out for the specific symbol that marks their location. They are shown by a hexagonal shape with a microbe-style symbol inside.

While it can be difficult to make out that symbol exactly, you can use a process of elimination as the other two hexagonal shapes that show on the map are for Fortresses and Encampments—both of which have easier symbols to identify.

Once you’ve located one on your map, ping the location to set a waypoint and follow the marker to the area.

Alternatively, you can spot Aether Nests in the overworld by looking out for toxic gas spewing out of an area, as this is a clear sign that there is a nest inside.

How to destroy Aether Nests in MW3 Zombies

Pop those pimples. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve arrived at the location of an Aether Nest, head into the area to begin the extermination. However, be warned that the area is filled with toxic gas and you will sustain damage unless you have a Gas Mask equipped.

If you don’t have a Gas Mask, clear each room one by one by shooting the yellow cysts that appear on the walls and ceilings. On most occasions, you can take out several before even entering the building—which is wise as it draws the Zombies inside towards you and it’s much easier to clear them outside.

Look high and low for the cysts, particularly in the top and bottom corners of rooms, and shoot them to destroy them. Alternatively, you can melee them, but it’s often easier simply to fire at them.

Once all the Cysts have been destroyed, the toxic gas in the area will disappear and you can now loot the caches inside that were previously locked.