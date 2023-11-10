How to acquire a Cyphered Tablet in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The resources and items you hunt down in Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode can be critical to your survival, and you’re going to be on the hunt for many of them. When you reach the Tier 5 missions in Act 1, one item you need is a Cyphered Tablet.

The Cyphered Tablets are a unique item you’ll be trying to find while playing through a Zombies match with your squad. This is a mission-specific item, which means you’ll need to work through the special requirements in Bring ‘Em On.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Cyphered Tablet in Modern Warfare 3‘s zombies.

Where to Find Cyphered Tablets in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You’re going to be killing zombies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you unlock Cyphered Tablets all comes down to the Field Upgrade you’re using in the zombie mode, specifically the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade. Not only do you need to have this Field Upgrade added to your Modern Warfare 3 character’s equipment list before they drop into a Zombies match, but you’ll need to make sure you add the Bring ‘Em On mission to your sheet. If you do not add this to your character, the Cyphered Tablet will not drop for you as it usually does. Double-check you have this on your character, and then you can drop into a zombie match.

From there, it’s all about working through the Bring ‘Em On quest steps. For this mission, you and your MW3 squad must defeat at least 50 zombies using the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade. When you activate the Frenized Armor Field Upgrade, your armor repairs to complete, forcing every enemy near you to target you for the next 10 seconds. During this time, all enemy kills will repair your armor, making it more difficult to knock you down, but it’s easy for a large horde to overwhelm if you don’t have a suitable weapon to defend yourself.

I recommend using a close-quarters weapon, such as your preferred shotgun or LMG, when you activate Frienzed Armor. However, the choice is entirely up to you on what weapon you should use and the type of strategy you want to use. After defeating all 50 zombies using the Frenzied Upgrade, the next step is to eliminate a Special zombie somewhere on the map with your team, defeating them while utilizing the Frenized Guard ability. It’s similar to the previous task, but with a tougher zombie you have to fight.

Shortly after you defeat the final zombie required for the Bring ‘Em On quest, that zombie will drop the Cyphered Tablet. Pick up this dropped item, and then make your way to the nearest exfil location on the Zombies map, bringing you back to the main menu screen. The Bring ‘Em On quest should be finished on your task list, and you can move on to the next objective in Act 1, Tier 5 for Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombie mode.