How many players can play Zombies in Modern Warfare 3?

Welcome to MWZ, how many in your party?

cod mw3 zombies menu screen
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swarms of Zombies will look to overwhelm MWZ players in MW3 Zombies. The good news is that multiplayer players can take part in a Zombies match, but how many?

MWZ is a crossbreed of Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode and the traditional DMZ game type first introduced in 2022’s MW2. Warzone’s Urzikstan map is available to explore in its entirety, allowing players to explore, execute, and evacuate.

Severely deviating away from round-based Zombies, MWZ focuses on all-action warfare in which multiple users can get involved. Today, we’ll answer some hard-hitting questions about the overall player count, and squads.

How many players can play MW3 Zombies?

screen showing party squad in cod mw3 zombies
Lobbies can get pretty stacked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, a game of MW3 Zombies can feature up to 24 players, consisting of eight teams, meaning it’s three players per squad.

For the best Zombies experience, even if you’re not playing with friends, I’d highly recommend buddying up with randoms to get a complete team. Aside from anything, unless you have the Tombstone Perk, your chances of death are much higher on your own.

If you want to ride solo in MWZ, however, you absolutely can. Simply turn “Squad Fill” off before you search a game and you’ll remain a lone wolf.

Whichever option you choose, your lobby should be pretty stacked. With no Zombies PvP, it’s wise for the whole game to assemble to create an unstoppable Zombie-killing army.

