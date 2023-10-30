Can you play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo?

Did anyone order an undead party for one?

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies a multiplayer-only experience? Or can MW3 Zombies also be tackled as a solo experience?

Zombies are back, it’s official! After a brief absence during MW2, the undead are wreaking havoc in 2023’s Modern Warfare 3.

The overall presentation is a bit different than what players are used to though. Operation Deadbolt is a vastly different experience from traditional round-based Zombies, resembling Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode. One key factor above all else though, can you tackle the new content by yourself, or do you have to play it with other players?

Can you play MW3 Zombies on your own?

Technically yes, you will be able to play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on your own.

However, the developers are definitely encouraging players to team up. Operation Deadbolt works similarly to DMZ in that a large group of players will drop into the map, up to 24 players to be exact, and will be paired off into teams.

So, you will still technically have to team up with other players, but you don’t exactly have to cooperate with them, meaning you can play the game as if it’s just you on your own.

If you want to go and complete objectives by yourself and hog all the Perks single-handedly, then you can go right ahead and do that.

