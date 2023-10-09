It’s not just Juggernog, another iconic CoD Zombies perk will return in MW3 too

Treyarch has confirmed that, with the return of Zombies in Modern Warfare 3, several of the franchise’s most famous Legendary Zombie perks are on their way back.

Iconic Cola buffs Juggernog and Ph.D. Flopper will be included in the next Zombies release, this year’s Call of Duty developers confirmed on Twitter on Oct. 5, marking the first time in several years that players will be able to fill up on these in-game bonuses.

Players were ecstatic, with some eager CoD players declaring they wanted to “kiss [the devs] on the lips,” while others simply celebrated the news.

Yes. PHD Flopper too 💥 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 5, 2023

Ph.D. Flopper used to be Ph.D. Slider in Black Ops Cold War, due to the game’s lack of dolphin diving. MW3 continues its predecessor’s tradition, and Flopper will most likely return to its original form of boosting your dives.

The fan-favorite CoD Zombies Cola Perks last appeared in the franchise nearly three years ago, in Cold War. That game had eleven of them, each modifying some aspect of the player’s health, damage, and speed. Some granted special abilities that could come as a saving grace in dire moments. Considering their subsequent absence from the series, it’s no wonder fans are excited to see them once again now that MW3 is coming up.

CoD: Vanguard removed Perk-a-Colas from Zombies in 2021, replacing them with another mechanic called Demonic Fountains. Though these essentially had the same function, many players agreed they lacked character compared to the established Colas that first appeared in the original World at War mode 15 years ago.

We can’t know for certain if Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games have figured out the winning formula for Zombies in Operation Deadbolt, as unfortunately, the MW3 beta will not give players early time to play it just yet.

We’ll have to wait for MW3 and the new Zombies mode to launch on Nov. 10, but for now, it certainly seems like the CoD devs are headed in the right direction.

