The Modern Warfare 3 beta is sending shockwaves through the gaming scene as players rekindle their love for the Call of Duty franchise. But some people aren’t looking for PvP action just yet; they’re gunning for Zombies.

But, is MW3’s Zombies mode actually in the beta? I buy most CoD titles with the notion I’d get to spend my waking hours battling it out against wave after wave of the undead—so I’m among the many vying for a taste within the beta experience. Betas provide the best opportunity for developers to see what needs adjustments and what needs to be left alone. This would be the perfect time to test out MW3 Zombies—but will we?

Does the MW3 beta have Zombies?

No, unfortunately not—Zombies is not included in the MW3 beta. We won’t be using the new wonder weapon against hoards of zombies just yet.

MW3 Zombies is primed and ready for gamers upon the title’s full release. This means we’ll have to wait until the beginning of November to get a taste of what the new Zombies experience has to offer. But, fear not, the release is close.

When does MW3 Zombies release?

This could be us. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players will have to wait until Friday, Nov. 10, before we can get a glimpse firsthand of Activison’s new take on the zombie-killing mode. Before then, gamers can test out the various other elements within the MW3 beta.

The first beta run goes from Oct. 6 to 10, and only on PlayStation 5 consoles. The next beta period begins on Oct. 12 and runs all the way until Oct. 16, depending on what platform you’re using and the MW3 edition you’ve purchased.

Players will get to test out various returning classic maps from the franchise like Skidrow and Estate, all while dipping their toes into modes like Ground War, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch.

