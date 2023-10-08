The hype is real for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The newest CoD looks and feels like a faster-paced, more exciting game than Modern Warfare 2. And the fact that it’s bringing back 16 classic maps from MW2 2009 is enough to bring back series veterans and excite newcomers who may have never had the chance to play them in the past.

Since the original MW2 maps are now 14 years old, some younger gamers likely either never played the maps themselves or were too young to remember them. Now, they’ve been remastered in all their glory.

CoD players looking to try out the maps, weapons, and modes in the MW3 beta have to wait a bit longer to try them out if they play on PC or Xbox and not PlayStation. But the wait is nearly over.

Here’s how to play the MW3 beta on PC and Xbox.

How to play MW3 beta on PC and Xbox

Clear your schedule. Image via Activision

The MW3 beta comes to PlayStation first, as part of the final year of Microsoft’s exclusivity deal with Sony. The wait to play the MW3 beta on PC and Xbox takes a bit longer.

This is the full schedule for the MW3 beta on all platforms:

Oct. 6 and 7: Early access for PlayStation

Early access for PlayStation Oct. 8 to 10: Open beta on PlayStation

Open beta on PlayStation Oct. 12 and 13: Early access on Xbox and PC, open beta on PlayStation

Early access on Xbox and PC, open beta on PlayStation Oct. 14 to 16: Open beta on all platforms

To play the MW3 beta on PC or Xbox early, players need to pre-order the game on their platform of choice (PC via Battle.net, Steam, or the Xbox Store). The only other way to play early is to get a beta code from a giveaway or from a friend.

MW3 beta PC and Xbox countdown

Image via Activision

Here’s exactly how long players have to wait for the MW3 beta to begin on PC and Xbox. Thankfully, it’s not that much longer after the PS5 and PS4 beta began.

When does the MW3 beta start on PC and Xbox?

The MW3 beta begins in early access for PC and Xbox on Oct. 12 at 12pm CT and will last through Oct. 13.

When does the MW3 open beta start on PC and Xbox?

The MW3 open beta for all players on all platforms begins on Oct. 14 at 12pm CT and will last through the end of the beta on Oct. 16.

