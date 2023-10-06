MW3 Zombies explained: 24 players, open world, new Wonder Weapon, and more

Zombies is back in Modern Warfare 3, and there are tons of new elements for players to wrap their heads around. You’ll be sent back into an apocalyptic hellscape where zombies flood each and every corner.

To survive, you’ll need to understand what you’ve got at your disposal. This means taking in the environment, and the new weapons, and understanding all the changes from the previous zombie experience to this one.

Players will have to wait until Nov. 10 for MW3’s newest zombie extravaganza. Let’s just make sure you know what you’re getting into first.

What’s new in MW3 Zombies?

Operation Deadbolt MW3

Operation Deadbolt is the newest storyline for MW3 zombies. Players will experience the aftermath of the zombie outbreak following the actions of villain Viktor Zakhaev, who discovered two vials and hurled one at military police during a skirmish.

This vial explodes, with its smoke turning its victims into the zombies players will experience once MW3 zombies arrives.

Players will then attempt to discover Zahkaev’s plans, landing in the Exclusion Zone weeks after the outbreak has begun. This is where your story begins.

You’ll attempt to quash the zombie outbreak and stop Zahkaev and Terminus Outcomes before the virus takes over and more people.

Is Operation Deadbolt round-based in MW3?

No, unlike most other CoD-based zombie titles, you’ll be playing in a 45-minute-long survival game mode. There’ll be 15 minutes to extract at the end, where you and the other players will be able to take your things and escape.

Your team’s goal is to complete as many missions as possible and escape alive.

How many people can play Operation Deadbolt in MW3?

Operation Deadbolt can consist of up to 24 players. You’ll all be branched off into groups of three, leading to a maximum of eight separate teams.

Players will be able to communicate with proximity chat, similar to Warzone. This means there’ll be a large open world to explore, with dozens of players scurrying around the map alongside you.

The new Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eager zombie killers will be excited to hear of the new Wonder Weapon in MW3 zombies. Players will get to experience “The Scorcher,” which can tear through zombies like a hot knife on butter.

Zombies won’t stand a chance as the Scorcher disintegrates every limb in sight, making your escape all the easier to achieve. This purple laser cannon is something to pick up, for sure.

What can be determined from the trailer is that the Scorcher appears to have a devastating effect on large hordes of zombies but with the added low fire-rate caveat. Prepare to run as you charge up each shot, it might take a few seconds.

According to the Call of Duty: Next live show, the Scorcher will also feature an alt-fire that sends players into the air, avoiding the hordes of zombies below.

