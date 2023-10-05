Is there a new Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies?

For the first time in franchise history, a Zombies mode took center stage for a Modern Warfare title during this year’s Call of Duty: Next livestream event on Oct. 5. And while Treyarch’s enlisted pair of associate directors, Kevin Drew and Miles Leslie, joined the show to tackle everything new that’s set to remix the experience in a massive way, they also quite literally revealed the big gun of the MW3 installment.

Returning in the new Zombies mode to have veteran fans feel right at home are indeed Wonder Weapons: powerful and fictional firearms that boast unique functions that separate them from the rest of the available options in the arsenal. In comparison to the other core Zombies features returning in MW3 like Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, and the Mystery Box, there’s perhaps nothing more fun and game-changing to have in your inventory in the later rounds than Wonder Weapons. And, thankfully, the latest one has just been revealed.

What is the Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies?

As revealed during the Zombies section of the Call of Duty: Next live show, the first new Wonder Weapon that players can expect to try out in Modern Warfare 3 is the Scorcher. With the new open-world experience set to feature the “largest zombie hordes to date,” the Scorcher was said to be custom-made for the occasion thanks to its knack “for demolishing the highest density of zombies you’ve ever seen before.”

In clips showing off the new weapon, the Scorcher can be seen mowing down groups of zombies with its chargeable primary fire. Additionally, the Scorcher has an alternate fire function that launches you tremendously high into the air to cover some serious ground.

Considering the extraction-based gameplay features being added to the mix this time around that allow players to also store and use weapons they’ve successfully exfilled with in their future matches, it seems the Scorcher is going to be one of the most powerful weapons you can obtain in the entire game from day one.

About the author