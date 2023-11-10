Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode is a different take on the zombies genre in CoD. Since it’s so different and new, players are curious to see if there’s PvP in MW3 Zombies.

Many fans looking for the classic round-based zombies experience in MW3 were surprised to find a mode that’s something of a hybrid between Warzone’s DMZ mode and Outbreak mode from Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and not what players have come to expect from Treyarch or any other CoD developer.

Since MW3’s Zombies mode is so similar to DMZ, players are wondering if it’s also a PvEvP experience, meaning you can fight AI enemies along with other players. Since it’s on the Warzone map, it seems like you’d be able to fight against other players and take their loot.

Here’s all there is to know about PvP in MW3’s Zombies mode.

Does MW3 Zombies include PvP?

Squad up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 Zombies, otherwise known as Modern Warfare Zombies or MWZ, does not have a PvP component. It’s you and other players against the zombie horde in a co-op PvE experience.

Zombies aren’t the only threat, though. AI enemies with guns will also appear around Urzikstan and fight against you, so be ready for a fight, especially as you reach the higher difficulty tiers in MWZ.

You can queue into MWZ solo, or you can join up with friends. Or, you can queue up into a match of MWZ and matchmake to find teammates to join you. The choice is yours.

You can even join a game solo, and then squad up with another team of players that you meet in-game.

Here’s how to play with other players that you meet in the open world in MWZ.

How to join another squad in MW3 Zombies

Make some friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in Warzone and MW2’s DMZ mode, you can join up with other players by holding up on the D-pad to open up a menu of interactions. Here, you can use the right analog stick to select “Invite nearby players to join your squad” or “request to join nearby squad.”

This is a great option for if you queue solo and end up wanting to meet other players, or if you squad up and a player on your team exfils or disconnects. There will usually be other players around that you can join up with in MWZ.