Does MW3 have round-based Zombies?

Round-based Zombies seems to have become a lost art in CoD, and with Modern Warfare 3 around the corner, fans will want to know if it will include round-based Zombies content.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies unfortunately didn’t quite pack the punch that many were looking for. MW3 will see the return of the game mode, and it’s the first time Zombies has ever appeared in a Modern Warfare title.

MW3 is both a sequel and a rebirth of sorts with multiplayer getting its red dot minimap back, slide-canceling returning, and Zombies returning to single-player. Will Activision make a killing with round-based Zombies, though?

Is there round-based Zombies in MW3?

Beware of Zombies. Image via Activision

MW3’s Operation Deadbolt is focusing purely on multiplayer Zombie content, and therefore, Modern Warfare 3 will not include round-based Zombies at the official launch.

Similar to Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode, Operation Deadbolt is more fixated on open-world design instead of the more fixed nature of traditional round-based Zombies.

Will MW3 ever get round-based Zombies?

There has been nothing so far to suggest round-based content is coming to Modern Warfare 3 anytime soon.

Now, as we saw with Vanguard, round-based content was missing when it went live. This was rectified later in the game’s lifespan, even if it didn’t quite appease the fanbase.

Operation Deadbolt will obviously be the first piece of Zombies content in MW3, but you and I know it won’t be the last. Most likely, round-based content is either in the works or it’s being saved for a later date. Either way, we’ll keep you up to date on any changes.