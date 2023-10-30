Does Modern Warfare 3 have classic red dot minimap?

The removal of red dots from the CoD minimap has been a heated point of contention, so will the developers finally bring back the iconic red dot minimap in Modern Warfare 3?

Needless to say, the previous two Modern Warfare games have caused controversy due to the design choices made to the minimap.

MW 2019 originally ditched the minimap altogether, whereas Modern Warfare 2 brought it back—but without visible red dots unless you used a UAV. Is the map back in all its glory in MW3?

Does MW3 have red dots on the minimap?

This is pretty cool marketing, not gonna lie. Image via Activision

Via some clever marketing, it’s been confirmed that red dots are finally back in Modern Warfare 3.

The MW3 teaser trailer that really got the ball rolling included a phone number Easter egg. Now, if players actually messaged that number, depending on what they typed, they’d get an interesting reply back.

One particular reply could be gotten if users enquired about “red dot.” It would simply say “confirmed,” along with an emoji resembling a red dot.

It’s believed the removal of red dots, outside of UAVs, was to appeal to a more casual CoD player. Allowing them to be concealed on the map and not be constantly hunted by better players. The feedback has been wholly negative since the launch of MW2, so it should be a welcome change for many in MW3.

I for one am happy to see the return the classic minimap return. I’m also pretty stoked to get stuck into Zombies once again.

