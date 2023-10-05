Can you slide cancel in MW3?

One question that many operators have on their mind for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is whether or not slide cancelling will be available in MW3.

In Call of Duty, movement can make the difference between a triumphant victory and a disappointing loss, and for any prospective Modern Warfare 3 players, this will not be changing any time soon. Slide canceling is one of the most iconic movement features in CoD, and has been one of the best ways to maintain your momentum and pressure on the enemy, while still remaining hard to hit as you travel across the battlefield.

Does MW3 have slide cancelling?

Yes. It has been confirmed that players will be able to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3, shown during the CoD Next stream. Players will be zooming around in their games, representing the return of one of the best movement mechanics in the franchise’s history.

Slide canceling was removed from the most-recent addition to the CoD franchise, Modern Warfare 2, much to the disappointment of players around the world. But now, the mechanic will be available for top-tier players and casuals alike as they battle through both competitive and battle royale queues.

Along with slide canceling, MW3 will be bringing back reload canceling as part of their marketing for the game. The two mechanics have been hyped up by Sledgehammer Games and Call of Duty in order to help bring back some players who stepped away from the franchise after the multiple changes made to the game.

