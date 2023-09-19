First look at MW3 Zombies gives lore and gameplay details for long-awaited returning mode

Fans are chomping at the bit for the release of Modern Warfare 3, in particular the returning and revamped Zombies mode where they will take on the undead threat in a new “open world experience.”

With still almost two months before the game’s official launch, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games released a cinematic trailer today as well as a lengthy blog post regarding the game mode itself and Operation Deadbolt.

In the trailer, a group of mercenaries led by longtime Task Force 141 adversary Viktor Zakhaev lead a night-time raid in which they discover two vials of a powerful and dangerous substance known as Aetherium. As the group attempts to leave, they are ambushed and overwhelmed by the authorities, leading Zakhaev to throw and break open one of the vials. A mysterious purple fog envelops the battlefield, turning the dead and living into zombies.

The actual mission itself, Operation Deadbolt, will force Task Force 141 into action as they attempt to uncover what happened.

As for the actual game mode itself, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games confirmed some unique aspects of this version of Zombies compared to other ones. Most notably, it is an “open-world” PvE experience where players will work with other squads of operators, against both zombies and living enemies.

During the game, squads will have to complete “multi-stage” tasks that stop Zakhaev and members of the Terminus mercenary faction from securing more resources, while also attempting to keep the zombie threat from overwhelming the zone. Incursions will get more difficult as new regions are unlocked, and there will be “special story missions” to complete as well.

To celebrate Zombies’ return and reward players for pre-ordering, CoD is giving anyone who pre-orders a digital edition of Modern Warfare 3 the Zombie Ghost operator skin, which can be used in MW2 and Warzone starting on Sept. 27, and will carry over to MW3 when the game launches on Nov. 10.

