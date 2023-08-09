What will carry over from MW2 to MW3?

As the world patiently waits for the reveal of Modern Warfare 3, many operators are already worrying about what will be carrying over from Modern Warfare 2 to the newest addition to the Call of Duty universe.

Luckily for everyone, for the first time in the franchise’s history, almost all of the content from MW2 will transfer over and be available in the upcoming sequel. If you’ve amassed a large arsenal of different operator skins, weapon skins, and other unique content, there’s no need to fear about what you’ll be missing out on.

Here is everything that will be carried over from MW2 to MW3 when the game releases on Friday, Nov. 10.

What will be carrying over from MW2 to MW3?

Activision has confirmed that all weapons and cosmetic content will be carried over from MW2 to MW3, on top of the new weapons and other cosmetics that will be available with the newest title. There will, however, be very few exceptions, including Wartracks, which will not be transferred between titles.

Additionally, some gameplay-specific cosmetics might not be available for players. For example, if a certain vehicle in MW2 is not available for use in MW3, then that skin will not be accessible by players as a result. Additionally, players won’t be able to carry back content from MW3 to MW2.

Carrying over operators and operator skins

All unlocked operators in MW2—whether it was through the battle pass, challenges, or purchased content—will be available in MW3. On the other hand, those who have only purchased MW3 will not be able to access any base operators that were introduced in MW2.

For example, the Nova operator can only be unlocked by beating a certain mission in the MW2 campaign and will remain locked as an option in MW3 until that mission is completed. So if you’re like me and you haven’t fully completed the campaign, you might want to do so before the next game’s official drop.

Additionally, if players didn’t buy the battle pass to access certain base skins for operators like Valeria, her base skin will not be available in MW3. Players can still buy MW3 bundles with that operator, but they will only have the bundle skin as an option and not the base skin that was featured in MW2.

Carrying over weapons and weapons skins

Every weapon in MW2 will be available for MW3 players, but new players must complete each weapon’s unlock challenge before it becomes accessible in either title. Blueprints are also carrying forward and certain MW2 blueprints bought through bundles will also be available to purchase in MW3.

All weapon camos will also be carried over to MW3, but any limited-time camos will have needed to be unlocked during the allotted time frame during the event. MW2 camos cannot be applied to the new MW3 weapons, however, and vice-versa. You can unlock camos for MW2 weapons through the same traditional means, but MW3 will have its own set of camos that will only apply to the new weapons being introduced.

Weapon charms, stickers, emblems, and loading screens will all be carried over from MW2 to MW3.

What will carry over from Warzone?

Content from MW3 will be added to the Warzone experience, which means that nothing from the previous title will be taken away. All of the rules that are applied to the multiplayer version of the game will apply to Warzone as well, allowing you to play with both MW2 and MW3 weaponry on the battlefield.

About the author