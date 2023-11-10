How to repair vehicle tires in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There's a challenge to repair a vehicle tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and this guide shows you how to do it.

There are multiple challenges and tasks you’ll have to work through in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies‘ playlist. A tricky challenge stumping players is repairing a vehicle’s tires, which is one of the early tasks you receive in Act One.

The mission is called Road Rage, and you’ll be required to repair a vehicle’s tire to complete it. How you go about this is not straightforward, and can confuse everyone trying to complete it. Here’s what you need to know about how to repair a vehicle’s tire in Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies.

How to quickly repair a vehicle tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Time to change a tire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to repair a vehicle tire is to shoot it with your weapon and then take it to a gas station for repairs. Like every vehicle in MW3‘s Zombies, the vehicle will slowly regain its lost fuel and health when you’re sitting next to a gas or refueling station. Everything, including the blown-out tire, will be pristine when the vehicle is fully repaired.

You can bring nearly any vehicle to a gas station for repairs while playing MW3’s Zombies, so long as it’s not destroyed. A destroyed vehicle can’t be repaired at a gas station, and you’re better off finding a new one to drive you and your teammates around the map. You don’t want a destroyed vehicle on your way to pet a Hellhound, or when hunting down Raw Aetherium Crystals.

You do not need to seek out a special item or equipment for a vehicle to get a fresh tire. It happens automatically at the gas station. I could do this on the outside of the map shortly after finding a vehicle. The one I found during my Zombies game was already pristine, and I took one of my guns to destroy the tire before making my way over to the gas station. The enemies in Zombies are never efficient at blowing out the tires, and shooting yours makes the challenge go by much faster.

Use your map to find gas stations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to open up your map and look for the gas station symbol if you have trouble finding one. It was easier for me to track down a gas station and then try to find a vehicle nearby. I received a notification that the challenge was complete, and then I could go on to the next one.