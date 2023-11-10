How to pet the Hellhound in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There are Hellhounds for you to find in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and this guide shows you how to pet one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is known for its secrets, and there are several for you to find in the Zombies game mode. You might be searching for how to get a Hellhound as a pet and have it by your side.

You have to go through a few steps to make this happen. Unfortunately, there’s also a good amount of luck you need on your side to pull it off, but once you pick up the tricks, it becomes much easier in future zombie matches. Here’s what you need to know about how you can pet a Hellhound in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to pet the Hellhound in Modern Warfare Zombies

Some nice tasty meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will have a chance to pet a Hellhound when you make it your pet by clicking the F button for the keyboard and mouse, the Square button on your PlayStation controller, or the X Button for Xbox Players.

Unfortunately, there is a process you need to go through to unlock the Hellhound as your pet in Modern Warfare 3‘s zombies mode. What’s worse is that not every Hellhound that you spawn will let you pet them. I noticed that shortly after mine had appeared, and only one would allow me to pet them. The others would dash out to begin fighting the zombies. Because of the way this works, you may have to try spawning multiple Hellhounds in different matches to try for a chance of petting one, and making one your pet can be quite a process.

How to get a Hellhound pet in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Before you can pet a Hellhound, you’re going to have to tame one and make it a pet. The first thing you have to do to unlock the Hellhound as a pet is to track down an item called Chunk of Flesh. You should be able to find it while exploring the Zombies mode with your team in Modern Warfare 3.

A Chunk of Flesh has the chance to drop from the regular zombies you’ll be fighting against, which means mowing down mountains of enemies while you explore the infected Urzikstan. When this item drops, it will be a blue rarity, and you’ll have to stick it into your rucksack.

After you pick one up, the next thing to do is find a Doghouse. A Doghouse is a random spawn that can appear on the map, but you won’t be able to see it on the larger map. Instead, it only appears when you go by it. This means you’ll have to spend a good amount of time exploring the map, searching through the many point-of-interest locations.

A good way I was able to track one down was by driving around and exploring the outside areas of the map. Eventually, I had to explore closer and enter the Tier 2 region, and you only want to do that if you have decent enough weapons, such as any weapon you’ve upgraded with a Pack-a-Punch.

When a Doghouse finally spawns, approach it with your character and interact with the location. You can go into your rucksack by interacting with the Doghouse and giving it the Chunk of Flesh. Shortly after doing this, a Hellhound NPC will appear, and they will support you for the rest of the match. Although you cannot directly tell the Hellhound what to do, they’ll hunt down any nearby zombies to attack them, and they can tank any overwhelming foes.