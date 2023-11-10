How to Pack-A-Punch weapons in CoD MW3 Zombies

Zombies may be different in Modern Warfare 3, but you’re mistaken if you think you can’t Pack-A-Punch your weapons. The feature is alive and kicking (and punching), and our guide will show you what you need to do to get it.

Like the Ray Gun, Call of Duty‘s Pack-A-Punch machine is part of the fabric of Zombies—it’s a staple. Enemies possess the ability to get stronger, and as it turns out, you do too.

The best guns in Modern Warfare 3 can become even more powerful and dominant. The good news? It’s actually easier than ever to manage, freeing you up to lay waste to Zombies with OP guns.

Where is the Pack-A-Punch machine in MW3 Zombies?

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This may come as a shock, but there are actually multiple Pack-A-Punch machines in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s new MWZ mode, and they can be found all over Urzikstan.

It’s a bizarre concept, especially for old-school Zombies players, but there isn’t one main Pack-A-Punch machine to keep an eye on anymore. It makes sense given the sheer size of Urzikstan.

Pop open the map and look for the Pack-A-Punch machine symbol—it’s shown by the Legend next to the map. Some machines will be tucked away in the most difficult areas of the map, whereas some will be out idly waiting in safe zones waiting for you to use them.

How to use the Pack-A-Punch machine in MW3 Zombies

To Pack-A-Punch, you need to accumulate a large number of Essence in MW3 Zombies. Then walk up to the Pack-A-Punch machine, part with said Essence, and you’ll be instantly rewarded with an upgraded version of your weapon.

You read that right, there’s no “turning on the power” or any number of convoluted steps, you can waltz right up to the machine, insert your Essence, and enjoy your new guns in seconds.

Now, I can see why this move will upset players, for sure. It’s very easy and defeats the challenge of earning a better weapon. On the other hand, there’s simply too much to do during a game of MWZ, such as hunting MWZ‘s Stronghold keycards, and the ongoing timer restricts you. This new way means you can upgrade your weapon without having to waste too much of your time.