How to enter and complete the Legacy Fortress in MW3 Zombies

Legacy Fortress is one of Operation Deadbolt’s toughest tests in MW3 Zombies. If you feel you’re ready to take on this tough task, use this guide to find Legacy Fortress, access it, and ultimately beat it.

A game of MWZ can last the entirety of the timer. With tons of contracts to complete, Perks to obtain, and a Ray Gun to hunt for, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

In MW3 Zombies, one of the ultimate tests is the Legacy Fortress Stronghold. If you’re wondering what to do, we’ve whipped up a handy guide giving you the lowdown with everything you need to know.

How to access Legacy Fortress in MW3 Zombies

Grid D2 is what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Get ready for a war. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Above all else, you will need to obtain a special “Fortress Keycard – Legacy” to even set foot in MW3‘s Legacy Fortress Stronghold.

There are a few steps involved here, so brace yourself for some instructions:

Load into a game of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Collect 5000 Essence and Pack-A-Punch the main weapon you want to run—I ran with an MX Guardian and PDSW 528. Now, acquire a “Stronghold Keycard.” Once you’ve done that, head to your nearest Mercenary Stronghold and open it using the Mercenary Keycard. Clear out the building, and any additional reinforcements, and crack open the safe hidden within. Inside, you should find the “Fortress Keycard – Legacy.” Before the final step, I would strongly recommend you now accumulate any remaining points required to Pack-A-Punch your gun to Level 2, and also have at least a 2-Plate Armor Vest. With the keycard in hand, head to Legacy Fortress found in the D2 section of Urzikstan’s map grid.

How to beat Legacy Fortress in MW3 Zombies

To beat the Legacy Fortress in MW3 Zombies, you need to access the main building, fight your way through, and kill the main boss—Legacy.

Make absolutely no mistake here, even with a Level 2 or 3 Pack-A-Punch weapon, and a high-level Armor vest, Legacy Fortress is no cakewalk. Once you set foot in the compound, you can expect a ton of enemies, many heavily armored, Sentry Turrets, mines, reinforcements, and much more.

If you can reach Legacy’s office, take him out, the game will tell you that you’ve completed Legacy Fortress, and a door will open to a reward portal.

Legacy Fortress Rewards in MW3 Zombies

For beating and overcoming the Legacy Fortress in MW3, you will get a random selection of goodies ranging from Perks to Schematics to even Wonder Weapons, but more importantly, the Tactical Negotiator Blueprint.

It’s well worth doing at least once, especially as there’s a Modern Warfare 3 Trophy and Achievement attached to completing Legacy Fortress too.