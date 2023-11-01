All Modern Warfare 3 trophies and achievements

Modern Warfare 3 consists of various game modes, meaning there are a lot of trophies and achievements. Before you head out into the action, take a look at the MW3 list, oorah.

Along with a campaign and online play, another given with almost every CoD game is a fairly similar trophies and achievements list. As someone who has completed about 95% of these lists in the series, I can tell you that MW3 doesn’t deviate from the template.

Your efforts will be distributed across all areas of Modern Warfare 3 and you’ll be rewarded with a bunch of virtual commendations by the FPS title. Let’s see what Mike Whiskey 3 is cooking up for us.

Modern Warfare 3 trophy guide: All achievements

Get away from his trophies. | Image via Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a grand total of 40 PlayStation trophies to obtain, meaning there are 39 Xbox achievements to pick up. It’s a pretty standard-looking list with the objectives shared between the MW3 campaign, the new MWZ mode, and general online play.

To give you a better understanding, here’s everything you need to do, along with the names of the trophies and achievements.