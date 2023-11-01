All Modern Warfare 3 trophies and achievements

Modern Warfare 3 consists of various game modes, meaning there are a lot of trophies and achievements. Before you head out into the action, take a look at the MW3 list, oorah.
Along with a campaign and online play, another given with almost every CoD game is a fairly similar trophies and achievements list. As someone who has completed about 95% of these lists in the series, I can tell you that MW3 doesn’t deviate from the template.
Your efforts will be distributed across all areas of Modern Warfare 3 and you’ll be rewarded with a bunch of virtual commendations by the FPS title. Let’s see what Mike Whiskey 3 is cooking up for us.
Modern Warfare 3 trophy guide: All achievements
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a grand total of 40 PlayStation trophies to obtain, meaning there are 39 Xbox achievements to pick up. It’s a pretty standard-looking list with the objectives shared between the MW3 campaign, the new MWZ mode, and general online play.
To give you a better understanding, here’s everything you need to do, along with the names of the trophies and achievements.
|Name
|Description
|A Soldier’s Purpose
|Collect all the Trophies
|The First Step
|Reach Level 55
|And So It Begins
|Successfully Exfil in MWZ
|Write Off
|Kill 500 enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ
|Perkaholic
|Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ
|Gravestone
|Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ
|Back From The Dead
|Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ
|Helpful Stranger
|Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ
|You Can Pet The Dog
|Pet a Hellhound in MWZ
|Hired Gun
|Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ
|Seeing Red
|Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ
|The End?
|Complete Act III in MWZ
|Slaughterhouse
|Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ
|Conqueror
|Defeat a Warlord in MWZ
|One Against All
|Kill Orcus while in a 6 person squad in MWZ
|No Such Thing as Too Many
|Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions
|Dialed In
|Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission
|Gearhead
|Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions
|Sample Platter
|Use 5 different Armaments in Combat Missions
|I Call Shotgun!
|Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies
|Tag, You’re It!
|Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions
|Bulletproof
|Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions
|Have You Tried Turning it Off and On?
|Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun
|That’s One Way to Do It…
|Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike
|Hey, Catch!
|Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Canister then blow them up with it
|Frequent Flyer
|BASE jump and travel more than 150m with your parachute
|High Wire Act
|Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline
|Never Bury Your Enemies Alive
|Complete the campaign
|141 Ready
|Complete the campaign on Veteran
|Death Row
|Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’
|Floater
|Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’
|Helo Hat Trick
|Destroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament
|2-fer
|Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm
|Back in the Field
|Acquire the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected
|Shot Blocked
|Shott the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it
|Think She’ll Notice?
|Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch’
|Elevator Out of Order
|Reach the roof in ‘Highrise’ in under 45 seconds
|Snow Angel
|Execute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown
|Hitchhiker
|Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion
|Your tax dollars at work
|Use a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close’