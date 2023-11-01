All Modern Warfare 3 trophies and achievements

Here's every trophy and achievement, soldier.

cod squad in m3
Image via Activision.

Modern Warfare 3 consists of various game modes, meaning there are a lot of trophies and achievements. Before you head out into the action, take a look at the MW3 list, oorah.

Along with a campaign and online play, another given with almost every CoD game is a fairly similar trophies and achievements list. As someone who has completed about 95% of these lists in the series, I can tell you that MW3 doesn’t deviate from the template.

Your efforts will be distributed across all areas of Modern Warfare 3 and you’ll be rewarded with a bunch of virtual commendations by the FPS title. Let’s see what Mike Whiskey 3 is cooking up for us.

Modern Warfare 3 trophy guide: All achievements

player firing gun in cod mw3
Get away from his trophies. | Image via Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a grand total of 40 PlayStation trophies to obtain, meaning there are 39 Xbox achievements to pick up. It’s a pretty standard-looking list with the objectives shared between the MW3 campaign, the new MWZ mode, and general online play.

Related

How many missions are in the MW3 campaign?
Will MW3 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

To give you a better understanding, here’s everything you need to do, along with the names of the trophies and achievements.

NameDescription
A Soldier’s PurposeCollect all the Trophies
The First StepReach Level 55
And So It BeginsSuccessfully Exfil in MWZ
Write OffKill 500 enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ
PerkaholicHave 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ
GravestoneKill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ
Back From The DeadReclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ
Helpful StrangerRevive a player from a different Squad in MWZ
You Can Pet The DogPet a Hellhound in MWZ
Hired GunComplete 20 Contracts in MWZ
Seeing RedComplete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ
The End?Complete Act III in MWZ
SlaughterhouseKill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ
ConquerorDefeat a Warlord in MWZ
One Against AllKill Orcus while in a 6 person squad in MWZ
No Such Thing as Too ManyFind and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions
Dialed InCustomize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission
GearheadCollect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions
Sample PlatterUse 5 different Armaments in Combat Missions
I Call Shotgun!Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies
Tag, You’re It!Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions
BulletproofFind all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions
Have You Tried Turning it Off and On?Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun
That’s One Way to Do It…Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike
Hey, Catch!Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Canister then blow them up with it
Frequent FlyerBASE jump and travel more than 150m with your parachute
High Wire ActKill 10 enemies while using a zipline
Never Bury Your Enemies AliveComplete the campaign
141 ReadyComplete the campaign on Veteran
Death RowKill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’
FloaterParachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’
Helo Hat TrickDestroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament
2-ferUsing the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm
Back in the FieldAcquire the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected
Shot BlockedShott the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it
Think She’ll Notice?Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch’
Elevator Out of OrderReach the roof in ‘Highrise’ in under 45 seconds
Snow AngelExecute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown
HitchhikerDefuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion
Your tax dollars at workUse a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close’

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.

Latest Articles