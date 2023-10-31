How many missions are in the MW3 campaign?

As the Call of Duty content cycle begins its latest annual circuit with the Modern Warfare 3 era, it’s officially time for players to turn their attention to the series’ fresh slate of campaign missions.

With Activision’s campaign early access promo giving players their first taste of action in the game one week prior to its official launch, there’s no denying that the single-player mode will be taking center stage in the coming days. It’s also perhaps an especially enticing time for those who’re coming over directly from Modern Warfare 2 as, for the first time in back-to-back years for the franchise, MW3 is set to be a direct sequel to the events presented last time out.

Here’s a head count of all the missions set to be featured in the MW3 campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign missions count

As confirmed by Activision in a blog post on Oct. 31, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign includes a total of 15 different missions. For comparison’s sake, MW2 featured 17 missions that each took roughly anywhere between five and 50 minutes to complete.

To sweeten the deal once again for those who plan on strapping in for the narrative-driven ride, regardless of whether during the early access period or not, “almost every one” of the missions will have free completion rewards that players can unlock for use in MW3 across multiplayer and zombies, as well as Warzone.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games in partnership with Infinity Ward, MW3’s main added wrinkle to the CoD campaign formula will seemingly revolve around adaptive, playstyle-driven choice in the form of its brand-new Open Combat Missions. Incorporated into the fold alongside the more traditional missions that players have come to know, MW3’s Open Combat Missions are said to be designed “to give the player freedom to approach the action in a variety of ways.”

Will you be playing stealthy, or going in guns blazing? Image via Activision

“Open Combat Missions are intentionally dispersed throughout the Campaign to create a seamless, intertwined experience between these and the traditional cinematic missions,” Activision said in an Aug. 23 blog post. “These missions allow for free roam within enlarged mission boundaries, but in exchange, there are minimal checkpoints, which actually offers you additional opportunities to return to your mission infiltration to rethink your strategy.”

Ultimately, although the overall number did drop a bit from last year’s game, perhaps MW3’s grander-scale missions will be well more than enough to make up for it.