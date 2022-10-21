Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game.

While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.

Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, and the whole Task Force 141 gang are back in an awesome set of story missions in MW2. Not only that, but the story of the group will continue past the campaign’s ending once the credits roll, with stories told in both Special Ops mode and Warzone 2.0.

Here’s what you need to know about the missions in Modern Warfare 2. There will be no direct mention of events within the game itself, so don’t worry about any hardcore spoilers below.

MW2 campaign mission list

Image via Activision

The campaign is 17 missions long, and all of them are of varying lengths. The shortest missions take five to 10 minutes to complete, while the longest can last a half hour or longer depending on gameplay technique and player skill.

The missions can be replayed once you’ve finished them and can be done on higher difficulties to earn trophies and achievements. There are also several achievements to be completed by doing various tasks within some of the campaign’s missions.

Here’s the full list and names of every mission in the game. Be forewarned if you are looking to avoid spoilers because some of the mission titles can be considered as such.

Strike

Kill or Capture

Wetwork

Tradecraft

Borderline

Cartel Protection

Close Air

Hardpoint

Recon By Fire

Violence And Timing

El Sin Nombre

Dark Water

Alone

Prison Break

Hindsight

Ghost Team

Countdown

Modern Warfare 2’s full release is coming on Oct. 28.