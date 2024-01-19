Where to find the warlord Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies

Warlords are big bosses of Urzikstan in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and Season One Reloaded has introduced the newest in tech savant Dokkaebi.

Dokkaebi uses drones, turrets, and a Wheelson from her skyscraper fortress, and she presents a challenge to any well-equipped squad or solo CoD: MW3 Zombies player. Trying to take her down yourself? Here’s where to look.

Where is Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies?

Right in the middle of the skyline. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dokkaebi is located on top of the tallest skyscraper in Zaravan City, located just within the tier-two danger zone in the southwest section of the Urzikstan map. The location is easily found via the Warlord stronghold icon.

Grab this first. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You won’t be able to walk in through the front door, though, as you’ll have several hoops to jump through before that. First, you’ll need a Fortress Keycard just to be able to get inside. A Fortress Keycard is guaranteed loot for completing and opening a safe inside a Mercenary Stronghold.

How to complete the Dokkaebi Warlord Stronghold in MW3 Zombies

Once you have the Fortress Keycard, you can head to the skyscraper. While players in the past have been able to get on top of this tower through other means before Dokkaebi moved in with Season One Reloaded, you’ll have to fight past her Wheelson in the skyscraper lobby (the tall crane is closed off). Once it’s defeated, take the elevator up.

Can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Epsorts

From the moment you step foot into the lobby up until the end of your fight with Dokkaebi, you will be beset by automated bomb drones the entire time. The good news is they are easily heard and can be spotted on your mini-map, but they take a huge chunk of armor from you if they do detonate.

After taking the elevator up, you will unlock the Fortress itself with your keycard. You will have to chase Dokkaebi around this labyrinth of a construction site, fighting bomb drones and squads of elite mercs. I managed to do it solo, but I used three self-revive kits, had to rely on the plethora of armor plates I looted, and had a random player show up for the final fight.

Glad they had it in my color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you chase Dokkaebi around the map, you’ll have to negate the drones surrounding her, either via a Shock Stick, Thermite, or other equipment. She has very high armor as well, so you’ll need to shoot her a lot. Once she finally goes down, you can pick up the special KVD Enforcer marksman rifle called the Mediator.