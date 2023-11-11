How to Self-Revive in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 marks the first time the popular Call of Duty Zombies game mode will appear in a Modern Warfare title. In Zombies, Self-Revives are a vital tool to keep on you that can save your run.

The Self-Revive is an item that allows you to pick yourself back up after you get dropped. This item previously appeared in prior Call of Duty Zombie game modes in and Warzone DMZ. I always recommend prioritizing this item and keeping one active, as you never know when you might need it.

Whether the rest of your squad is already down or if you are separated from the group, being able to independently revive yourself is a great asset. If you are trying to find or use the Self-Revive kit in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Self-Revives in MW3 Zombies

Perk Machines will appear as shields on the tac map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Self-Revive kits in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies either from the Quick Revive Perk Machine or from Loot Caches. The Quick Revive Perk Machine is by far the more reliable method. Though these machines are randomized in every lobby, you can see the location of each machine on your tactical map.

If you don’t want to spend your hard earned money on a Self-Revive, then you can try your chances of finding it in a Loot Cache. These are small chests or containers similarly scattered throughout the map at random. Along with weapons, ammo, and other supplies, you have a decent chance of finding a Self-Revive here as well.

How to use Self-Revives in MW3 Zombies

Whenever you are downed while holding a Self-Revive kit in Modern Warfare 3, you are given an option. You can either hold the designated prompt to revive yourself and get back into the fight, or you can select the option to give up and die.

To use a Self-Revive kit, you must ensure that you have one in your inventory and that you select the correct prompt. Naturally, if you just want to get into a new lobby, then you can always ignore your Self-Revive prompt and move on.