MW3 Zombies Season One Reloaded early patch notes

Season One Reloaded is the next mid-season update set to shake up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. But while core MW3 multiplayer finally gets the long-awaited ranked update and Warzone gets a slew of new changes, it looks like it will be a light update for MW3 Zombies.

Given that MW3 Zombies, or MWZ, received a significant amount of changes to kick off season one back in December, it’s understandable that the mid-season update is nothing too groundbreaking. Still, Zombies players will be treated to a new adversary as well as some new weapons.

Here are the early Season One Reloaded patch notes for MW3 Zombies. The full notes are expected prior to the update’s release.

A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone

A new challenger emerges. Image via Activision Blizzard and Sledgehammer

Dokkaebi, the South Korean-born electronic warfare expert, will arrive in the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone with the launch of the Season One Reloaded update.

Dokkaebi will attack Operators on sight from her fortress atop a skyscraper in Zaravan City, with “a fleet of self-programmed autonomous drone.” Players will have to contend with the drones, turrets, and a Wheelson just to reach her, and her elusive style will be hard to punish. Zaravan City is located in the southwest portion of the MW3 Zombies map, just on the border between the low-threat and medium-threat zones.

Players can earn “high-tier loot” by defeating Dokkaebi.

New weapons to use

Two new weapon additions coming to MW3 in Season One Reloaded will also be available in MW3 Zombies, either as insured weapons that players can deploy with or potentially as looted weapons.

TAQ Evolvere LMG: Multi-caliber LMG that is capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 caliber ammunition. 100-round magazine. Effective against large waves of zombies and special zombies. Unlocked from weekly challenges.

Multi-caliber LMG that is capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 caliber ammunition. 100-round magazine. Effective against large waves of zombies and special zombies. Unlocked from weekly challenges. HRM-9 SMG: Light 9mm submachine gun, perfect for run-and-gun playstyles. Effective in close-quarters situations like Aether Nests and Strongholds. Unlocked by completing an Armory Unlock challenge.

The full MW3 Zombies patch notes for Season One Reloaded should be released prior to the update’s launch and should include bug fixes and other smaller changes in addition to the ones above. Season One Reloaded will launch on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 11am CT.