MW3 Zombies season one early patch notes

The new Zombies experience for Modern Warfare 3 may have taken some getting used to for fans of the original game mode, but MW3 Zombies offers enough progression and steady content to feel fulfilling. And with the launch of season one, MWZ players will have even more to enjoy.

In season one, the captivating story will continue, new challenges will emerge, and fresh items will provide players with additional avenues of fun and efficient zombie slaying.

Here are all the major changes coming to MW3 Zombies when season one goes live on Dec. 6.

New MWZ story act

Dark Aether in the air. Image via Activision

Season one will introduce a new story act, Activision announced. A new “anomaly” appears, prompting the operators of Operation Deadbolt to push inside the Dark Aether and face “their first major encounter.” The new story act and the mission kicking it off will be available right when season one launches. Players will also have to contend with a new warlord, electronics expert Dokkaebi and her “fleet of self-programmed autonomous drones.”

New Schematics

Three new Schematics for powerful Acquisitions will be available at launch:

Dog Bone (Legendary): A Dog Bone summons a friendly Hellhound companion that will follow you and attack nearby companions, up until it runs out of health. Prior to using a Dog Bone, friendly Hellhounds could only be summoned by taking meat to a doghouse.

A Dog Bone summons a friendly Hellhound companion that will follow you and attack nearby companions, up until it runs out of health. Prior to using a Dog Bone, friendly Hellhounds could only be summoned by taking meat to a doghouse. Golden Armor (Legendary): Replaces your armor carrier with plates that automatically repair over time and provide additional damage resistances.

Replaces your armor carrier with plates that automatically repair over time and provide additional damage resistances. Aether Blade: A lethal piece of equipment that is equal parts throwing knife and boomerang. It has infinite ammo and strikes another enemy before returning to the player’s hands.

Aether Rifts and Rift Runs

The rift awaits. Image via Activision

Players will be able to open Dark Aether Rifts and go on Rift Runs in season one of MW3 Zombies. Squads will have to navigate through “otherworldly labyrinths” in 30 minutes or less to earn “exceptional rewards.” Rifts can be opened by finding Sigils around the map.

V-R11 Wonder Weapon

Summon some new allies. Image via Activision

The new V-R11 Wonder Weapon turns zombies into human NPC allies who will fight at your side and draw the attention of nearby zombies. Against enemy NPC combatants, the V-R11 Wonder Weapon will turn them into friendly zombies, similar to the ones that briefly join your cause when using the Brain Rot ammo mod.