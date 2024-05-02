JAK Raven MCW SMG in Warzone
The best MCW SMG (JAK Raven) loadout in Warzone

A top-tier AR can also be a really strong SMG.
Aftermarket Parts are truly game-changing in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone because of how they can completely change the identity and strength of a weapon.

The JAK Raven Kit is one of these Aftermarket Parts. This Conversion Kit completely transforms one of the game’s best overall guns into something entirely different, yet it’s still formidable in its own way. Your MCW assault rifle could and should also be used as an SMG with this kit.

Here’s our pick for the best attachments to use for the JAK Raven Conversion Kit on the MCW in Warzone.

Best MCW SMG (JAK Raven) loadout in Warzone

The best JAK Raven MCW SMG build in Warzone
Get up close and personal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t the MCW AR you’re used to using. The JAK Raven Kit sacrifices a lot of accuracy and recoil control to increase mobility and handling, turning the reliable rifle into a speedy SMG, making it a top choice for close-quarters combat.

Once you’ve unlocked the JAK Raven Kit and hit max level with the MCW, you can equip this Aftermarket Part. And with our attachments, you’ll be melting foes up close in battle royale or Resurgence in no time.

Best JAK Raven MCW build in Warzone

  • Aftermarket Parts: JAK Raven Kit
  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The 40 Round Mag is a necessity here, but the rest of the loadout is all about Mobility and Handling, really leaning into the SMG-like structure for the MCW that the JAK Raven Kit brings. This gun is unrecognizable from the MCW AR that you leveled up with.

But that doesn’t mean it’s bad. In fact, it’s performing quite well as of season three in Warzone as one of the top SMGs in the game when it comes to time-to-kill. You’re still likely better off with something like a Striker 9 or WSP-9, but this gun is fun to use if you’re looking to shake things up and will still allow you to hold your own up close.

Best JAK Raven MCW equipment and perks in Warzone

  • Perk Package
    • Perk One: Double Time
    • Perk Two: E.O.D.
    • Perk Three: Tempered
    • Perk Four: High Alert
  • Secondary weapon: DG-58 LSW or MORS
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This is the best kind of loadout to use in CoD: Warzone. The only changes I might suggest are swapping E.O.D. for something like Sleight of Hand, and High Alert for Ghost, but that’s entirely dependent on your own playstyle and the game mode you choose.

Read Article The best JAK Wardens (Akimbo Model 1887) loadout in MW3 and Warzone
Akimbo Lockwood Mk2 shotguns in MW3 and Warzone
Read Article The best DG-58 LSW loadout in Warzone season 3
A screenshot of the DG-58 LSW in Warzone's firing range.
Read Article 2-time CoD world champion shares dominant MW3 BAL-27 loadout to ‘lock in’ with
BAL-27 assault rifle in COD
