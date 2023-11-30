Aftermarket Parts are a new mechanic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that fundamentally changes the playstyle of select weapons. The JAK Raven Kit is the Aftermarket Part version of the MCW and can completely transform this assault rifle.

In Modern Warfare 3, you are not only leveling up your personal level in multiplayer games but also your weapon’s rank. You can complete specific challenges to earn locked equipment, guns, and killstreaks. If you are trying to obtain the JAK Raven Kit for the MCW in Modern Warfare 3, here’s what you need to know.

What does the JAK Raven Kit do in MW3?

You need to hit level 28 with the MCW before the JAK Raven Kit appears in your Armory menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Raven Kit in Modern Warfare 3 fundamentally alters the MCW assault rifle. Though you can add attachments to all weapons, Conversion Kits are a more drastic change that shapes how the weapon is used.

The JAK Raven Kit makes the MCW into a more SMG-like assault rifle. The Aftermarket Parts Conversion Kit does this by drastically increasing fire rate, mobility and handling, and Tac Stance spread. Adversely, the MCW will not suffer from many shortcomings typical of SMGs, such as recoil control, lower damage, and bullet range.

How to unlock the JAK Raven Kit in MW3?

Ensure that the JAK Raven Kit is either active or in your Armory queue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Raven Kit in Modern Warfare 3, you first need to rank up your MCW assault rifle to level 28. This might take some time, but you can speed up the process by participating in large-scale, objective-based games and by utilizing double weapon XP tokens.

Once the weapon has been ranked up to level 28, you then need to complete five weekly challenges through the armory. In order to ensure your progression is counting toward the JAK Raven Kit, you should go into the armory, navigate to the Aftermarket Parts section, and select the JAK Raven Kit.

Aside from the JAK Raven Kit, any other Aftermarket Parts available to you should be available in the same tab. Each Aftermarket Part can drastically alter the function of a weapon, so I recommend pursuing these to try and spice up your favorite rifle.

Should I use the JAK Raven Kit in MW3?

Aftermarket Parts can change the function of your MW3 weapon for the better or worse. I prefer the standard version of the MCW with regular attachments and do not favor the JAK Raven Kit version.

The JAK Raven Kit MCW is far more like an SMG, which are typically weaker with a higher fire rate. If you prefer to get up and close in your MW3 matches but still enjoy the relatively more stable accuracy of an AR or BR, definitely use the JAK Raven Kit. I prefer to take encounters at a distance, so I don’t really enjoy the bullet velocity falloff that comes with the Aftermarket Parts.