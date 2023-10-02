Aftermarket Parts in MW3, explained—new Gunsmith feature that ‘remixes’ mastered weapons

I want a gun that fires knives. Is that too much to ask?

The Gunsmith has become one of the most intricate and detailed parts of any Call of Duty title. But the soon-to-be-released Modern Warfare 3 is set to introduce a substantial feature to the gun crafting system that can turn your favorite weapons into almost entirely new guns.

Aftermarket Parts are a new way to customize weapons, one that can dramatically overhaul a weapon so that it can be used in a new style, almost like a completely new weapon. In a recent post, Sledgehammer Games described Aftermarket Parts as “remixes” of guns, with “powerful and meaningful changes” to almost every aspect of the weapon.

A full deep dive into Aftermarket Parts is expected to be published soon by the developers, but here’s what we know so far about the drastic new Gunsmith feature coming to MW3.

Aftermarket Parts kits in MW3

Aftermarket Parts will be comprised of “kits” that can be attached to a weapon, drastically changing aspects of the weapon like its fire rate, caliber, and firing method (full auto or semi-auto), among other factors.

Aftermarket Parts introduce new ways to play in #MW3! Complete unique challenges to unlock Conversion Kits, then equip in the Gunsmith to dramatically change the functionality of your favorite weapons. pic.twitter.com/exKOwzyV6l — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 2, 2023

These kits can be equipped from the weapon page in Gunsmith, under the Conversion Kits section. Here are some examples of some of the kits that will be available.

The Renetti pistol can be equipped with the Full-Auto Carbine Conversion Kit , converting the pistol into a “compact and maneuverable SMG” with increased fire rate and range, plus the ability to equip optics, stocks, and an underbarrel attachment.

can be equipped with the , converting the pistol into a with increased fire rate and range, plus the ability to equip optics, stocks, and an underbarrel attachment. The Pulemyot 762 heavy machine gun can be equipped with the Bullpup Conversion Kit , converting it into more of a faster, run-and-gun rifle .

can be equipped with the , converting it into more of . The WSP Swarm submachine gun can be equipped with an Akimbo Conversion Kit, converting it into a dual-wield weapon.

The developers at Sledgehammer said their goal was to make fun weapon mods that “players will be caught off guard by,” and ones that will “expand playstyles dramatically.”

Other kits will be revealed in time, likely during the upcoming CoD Next event scheduled for Oct. 5 at 11am CT.

