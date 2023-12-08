Call of Duty: Warzone’s MW3 meta is taking shape, and assault rifles and LMGs are unsurprisingly king. That’s why we’ve got the best DG-58 LSW loadout to take into Urzikstan with you.

While the DG-56 burst assault rifle may be a favorite for many when it comes to long-range options in Urzikstan, don’t sleep on its brethren, the DG-58 LSW. This LMG packs a punch and and has pretty consistent damage output in battle royale.

Here’s what we think are the perks and attachments to use on the best DG-58 LSW loadout in Warzone BR.

Best DG-58 LSW loadout in MW3 Warzone

Long-range LMG domination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of all the LMGs to choose from in MW3 Warzone, the DG-58 LSW is a favorite for its combination of a strong fire rate and good mobility for its class. It’s also quite accurate, which helps when fighting in battle royale’s large locales.

Best DG-58 LSW attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel

Wudi Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Providing large buffs to the DG-58’s Damage, Range, Accuracy, and Recoil Control, these attachments turn it from a lackluster LMG to a potentially strong force in Urzikstan’s large location for battle royale kills and wins.

I prefer the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip to some other underbarrel attachments on the DG-58 LSW because it helps out with Vertical Recoil as well as having less of a negative effect on Aim Down Sight Speed, compared to another similar popular attachment like the Bruen Heavy Support Grip.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and Corio Eagleseye 2.5x are two important attachments in this loadout since this is a long-range weapon in Warzone, and the other attachments help maintain steady shots when fighting enemies from afar.

Best DG-58 LSW perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost T/V Camo

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

I think this is the perfect perk package for LMG loadouts in Warzone. LMGs typically suffer from poor mobility and handling, and Double Time and Sleight of Hand do their best to mitigate these problems.

Meanwhile, Tempered is a must-have perk thanks to its ability to allow you to fully armor yourself with just two plates instead of three, meaning you reach full health quicker and have to use fewer plates overall, allowing more room in your backpack for other items.

Tip: Combine suppressed weapons with Ghost T/V Camo to ensure you’re never spotted as a red dot on enemy radar.

Be sure to equip a strong SMG in your secondary slot—by checking out guides for our WSP Swarm and Rival-9 loadouts—to keep yourself equipped to fight at close range as well.