Warzone Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: Specialist package, new AR, and more

Call of Duty’s Season Three for Modern Warfare 3 is shorter than most seasons, but it’s still got new stuff to grind. Season Three Reloaded is here.

Recommended Videos

Warzone is getting amped up with some new stuff in Season Three Reloaded, including the return of an incredibly powerful perk package from its past, a returning weapon from 10 years ago, and even more.

Read on below for all of the changes and new content coming to Warzone in Season Three Reloaded.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

Run and grab that Specialist package. Image via Activision

This update is rather light on content for Warzone compared to previous updates, but there are still things to look forward to for fans of battle royale and Resurgence alike.

Weapon balancing and bug fixes

As always, a large-scale update in CoD means balancing for weapons to shake up the meta. There will also be fixes for bugs and glitches, too, so come back on launch day to check out the updated information on what’s changing.

Specialist Perk Package

The Specialist Perk Package returns in Warzone in this update. The fan-favorite from the original Warzone game turns you into a super-soldier with every possible Warzone perk active once you equip the rare loot drop.

If you are lucky enough to find and loot the Specialist package, here are all of the perks that you will have active at the same time:

Perk slots one and two (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm. Perk slot three (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker. Perk slot four (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

New assault rifle

A throwback to the future. Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare gets its second gun in MW3 in this update, with the BAL-27 AR joining the MORS sniper rifle.

The classic gun “offers quick reloads and a unique firing mechanism whereby the initial four shots favor accuracy before the weapon kicks into a higher fire rate to finish the job and bring down your target fast,” according to Activision.

Weapon Trade Station

See the future. Image via Activision

Returning in this update is the Weapon Trade Station, an installation found around the map where you can trade your weapon in for one of a lower rarity, plus extra loot such as ammo, cash, or equipment.

New killstreak and Field Upgrade

The new Foresight killstreak can be found as floor loot and will show you every gas circle within the match so you can move to the end before it even begins. A new Field Upgrade, the Utility Box, will combine armor and ammo boxes together into one.

New playlists and events

Starting in Season Three Reloaded, a new infil event called Heavy Armor will appear at random. When this occurs, players will be able to equip one more armor plate in that match, for up to 200 total health.

Throughout the end of season three, new playlists will appear, including Loaded Resurgence and Rebirth Lockdown.

New store bundles

He hits his shots. Image via Activision

NBA star Devin Booker is just one of several new operator bundles coming to the store throughout the rest of the season, including some of the funkiest seen yet in CoD.

This article will be updated with more information once the Season Three Reloaded update is live on May 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more