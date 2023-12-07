There’s no shortage of awesome SMGs in Call of Duty, and the right one is key in battle royale. That’s why we’ve compiled the best Rival-9 loadout in Warzone.

The top pick of Call of Duty League pros in Modern Warfare 3 works just as well in Warzone, too, especially when it comes to fighting enemies up close. Urzikstan is a big place, but there’s plenty of opportunity for close-quarters fights among the locale’s many cities, villages, and towns.

“The Rival-9 is a lightweight, 9mm submachine gun built for agility and quick room clearing,” says its in-game description. And that’s exactly what it should be used for in Warzone, too.

Here’s what we think is the best Rival-9 loadout in Warzone so far.

Best Rival-9 loadout in Warzone

The right attachments for close-quarters combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rival-9 is a favorite among CDL pros and Warzone sweats alike for good reason. It’s just really solid and versatile, and easily one of the best options when it comes to mobility and dealing damage at close range.

Best Rival-9 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

The Rival-9 is a beast and a weapon that could easily find its way into sweaty loadouts in no time. The weapon translates surprisingly well to Warzone from MW3 multiplayer and is already a favorite among players in Urzikstan.

The attachment loadout is also quite similar to MW3’s, but the 40 Round Mag is a necessary addition in Warzone thanks to enemies having armor and a longer time-to-kill. The other attachments are required to help bring down the weapon’s high recoil, such as the MTZ Marauder Stock, Rival Vice Assault Grip, and Purifier Muzzle Brake S.

The Rival-C Clearshot Barrel is the other necessity for this loadout as it provides a buff to Bullet Velocity, Damage Range, Recoil Control, and Aiming Idle Sway, keeping you in engagements at mid-range while also increasing your chances of shredding enemy armor up close.

Best Rival-9 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Battle Hardened Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Primed Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: DG-56, BAS-B, or another long-range weapon

DG-56, BAS-B, or another long-range weapon Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

I really enjoy using this perk package for run-and-gun gameplay, but make sure to take a solid long-range weapon in with you. The BAS-B battle rifle and DG-56 burst assault rifle are both favorites in season one, so make sure to level those up and check out our loadout guides to equip them with the proper attachments to keep yourself prepared at any range.