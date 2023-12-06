Best DG-56 loadout in Warzone season one

ARs that shine the most in Warzone deal massive damage and have a reliable recoil pattern that’s easy to control at longer ranges. Early signs point toward the DG-56 checking every box for a perfect long-range meta weapon.

The DG-58 became a go-to weapon in the first few weeks of MW3. Infinity Ward responded by nerfing the rifle’s damage range, multipliers, and burst delay. The devs explained, “The highlight of this balance pass is a reduction to the lethality of the FR 5.56 and DG-56,”

Despite seeing nerfs across the board, the AR still dominates in Warzone and will most likely be at the top of long-range meta and popularity lists.

Best DG-56 loadout in Warzone

The DG-56 feels so satisfying to tap heads with.

The DG-56 shreds through enemies in just a few bursts and warrants plenty of attention in season one. This gun could easily be the best AR in Warzone and is lethal in the right hands. Burst rifles take some time to get used to, but the massive damage potential is worth the learning curve.

Best DG-56 attachments

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: COG-T-25 Light Barrel

COG-T-25 Light Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Magazine: 60 Round Drum

Our loadout focuses on improving recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range without sacrificing mobility. The COG T-25 Light Barrel addresses every area, as the barrel manages to improve bullet velocity and range, but also improves aim walking and movement speed.

Meanwhile, the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor hides players on the mini-map, but also comes with the added benefit of improving recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. Using a burst weapon causes a weapon to kick like a mule while firing, so the Bruen Heavy Support Grip reduces gun kick and aiming idle sway.

Lastly, the Corio Eaglesye 2.5x offers a clean sightline that can be used for any engagement, and we recommend using the largest magazine possible because you will need more bullets to take on an entire trio or quad.

Best DG-56 Perks, secondary, & equipment

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm Lethal: Frag grenade

Frag grenade Tactical: Smoke grenade

Double Time and Resolute combine for a lethal boost of speed in Warzone. Double Time increases Tac-Sprint duration and recharge rate, while Resolute is a new Perk that provides a small movement boost when getting shot at. The new perk still needs some testing to confirm it’s strength, but it has the potential to be a game-changer.

Frag grenades hit like a tank in season one, thanks to a few buffs. As a result, we recommend equipping E.O.D. to mitigate explosive damage and using one yourself to flush out enemies from behind an object.

Tempered is not new to Warzone, but this is the first time players can use it as a Perk in Warzone. The Perk makes it possible to refill two plates instead of three, and this will come in handy at the end of a match, when you are desperate for more plates.

Smoke grenades are just as strong in MW3 as they were in Warzone 2. Despite seeing a nerf in season one, the grenades are still a lifesaver, and they are perfect for rotating in a final circle.