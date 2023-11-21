A new Modern Warfare 3 update just went live today, featuring changes for weapons in multiplayer and one very annoying enemy type in the Modern Warfare Zombies mode.

Zombies players who are tired of getting absolutely shredded by the AI mercenaries who populate Urzikstan will be very happy to know that their damage against player armor has been reduced, a welcome change to any player who’s had their zombies run cut short by the in-game version of Scump.

#ModernWarfareZombies Patch Notes are live!



🛡️ Mercenary damage against Player Armor has been reduced.



✅ Fixes and Adjustments for Storm the Castle and Interceptor.



⚖ Various stability updates.



And more!



Full details below 👇 https://t.co/22hK3kkAlp — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 21, 2023

There was a similar bug in the launch window of Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode last year where AI enemies were dealing more damage than intended, so this change is a familiar one.

Other Zombies tweaks include adjustments to prioritize zombies to spawn from the ground, fixes for challenges and missions not tracking or finishing properly, and making Warlord kill credit for the “Storm the Castle” mission count for the entire squad.

Several meta multiplayer weapons received big nerfs in the patch too, including some of the most-used guns like the Holger 556, DG-58, and FR 5.56, with further changes to several SMGs like the Striker, AMR9, and Striker 9.

“The highlight of this balance pass is a reduction to the lethality of the FR 5.56 and DG-58,” Sledgehammer said. “Both weapons will now require two headshots to kill an enemy with a single three-round burst fire. Additionally, these changes aim to improve the consistency and viability of submachine guns to the intended target for the class.”

These changes are substantial and will mostly be met with a positive reaction by players, although you can never please everyone. But these weapons specifically needed some changes as many have felt these ARs were too strong and SMGs in general needed some help to compete.

The full list of patch notes for MW3’s Nov. 21 update can be found on the CoD website.