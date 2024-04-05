When building a Warzone loadout, community members are always drawn to fast times-to-kill and high damage output, but sometimes all you need is a weapon that’s easy to use and shoots straight. The MCW shines in MW3 despite not hitting hard.

Players didn’t love the M4 and TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 because they shredded through enemies with few bullets. Both weapons stayed relevant throughout the year because they locked onto enemies and chipped away from any range.

However, the MCW recently got a buff that makes the AR not only one of the most accurate weapons in the Warzone but also hit hard. It’s become a big-time favorite in the meta in season three of the game.

Here’s our pick for the best MCW loadout in Warzone so far.

Best MCW loadout in Warzone

Season One Reloaded buffed the MCW so the AR can stack up with other long-range meta options. The MCW had its max damage increased to 28 from 24, and near-to-mod damage increased from 20 to 24. We built our loadout with these changed in mind, along with changes to other guns, that have made the MCW a top pick in season three.

Best MCW build in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: KR Midnight 13″ Barrel

KR Midnight 13″ Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Other ARs pale in comparison when it comes to accuracy. So, we decided to reduce recoil even more with the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and Bruen Heavy Support Grip. Not only do both attachments improve recoil control, aiming sway, or gun kick, the suppressor and barrel also increase damage range and bullet velocity.

Since the 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel got nerfed, we recommend using the KR Midnight 13″ Barrel which increases bullet velocity and range, movement speed, ADS speed, and aiming idle sway at the cost of some mobility and accuracy.

When you pull out this weapon in a gunfight on Urzikstan, there is no range where you shouldn’t feel comfortable at least firing a few potshots. Paired with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and 60 Round Drum, you have everything they need to dominate long-range engagements with a clean sightline and plenty of ammunition at your disposal.

Tip: The 45 Round Mag is a necessity thanks to Warzone’s longer time-to-kill, but the rest of this loadout is also curated pretty specifically towards the BR mode as opposed to our normal setup for MW3 multiplayer.

If you want to go in a different direction with your setup, we recommend swapping out the underbarrel for a rear grip, such as the RB Claw-PSL Grip for extra recoil control, or an alternative underbarrel like the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop, which improves sprint-to-fire, ADS speed, vertical recoil, and gun kick control.

Best MCW perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Striker

WSP Swarm or Striker Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perks come down to personal preference, but this is the best possible combination of options for season one. Movement is already improved in Warzone thanks to the MW3 mechanics, but Double Time takes things to the next level by enhancing the duration and refresh rate of Tac Sprint.

Sleight of Hand will come in handy when reloading a weapon fast in the heat of a gunfight, as the perk reduces reload times. Plates are always hard to come by, so Tempered reduces the full armor requirement from three plates to two. Finally, High Alert pings your screen when an enemy is looking at you, which removes the feeling of being helpless of your surroundings.

As a long-range meta weapon, we recommend using a meta short-range SMG to complement the AR, such as the WSP Swarm or Striker. For your equipment, the two best options are the Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade for a lethal combination of defense and offense.

