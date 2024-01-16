Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked

As the name suggests, time-to-kill refers to the time it takes for a weapon to kill an opponent. TTK is one of the most important stats to consider when building a meta loadout in any Call of Duty game mode, but especially in Warzone.

Throughout the early stages of Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone, battle rifles, LMGs, SMGs, and shotguns have dominated long-range and short-range engagements thanks to their impressive damage output and ability to take down multiple enemies at once.

Despite having a general idea of which weapons are the best, there are over 110 options, making it hard to differentiate which one is the best. Thankfully, TTK makes it easy to pick out which guns are worth using over others.

Fastest long-range TTKs in MW3’s Warzone

Just kill them faster, simple. Image via Activision

The Long-range meta typically encompasses gunfights that take place for engagements 30 meters or further away. Using stats provided by TrueGameData, here are the fastest TTK weapons in MW3’s Warzone from 30 meters away.

It’s important to note that all TTKs are measured in milliseconds and use a calculation that accounts for players landing their shots to a combination of extremities rather than just headshots.

Tyr (JAK Beholder Kit): 462 ms MTZ-762 (semi-auto): 555 ms BAS-B: 630 MS TAQ Eradicator: 686 ms Bruen MK9: 711 ms SVA 545 9 (burst): 726 ms Pulemyot 762 (JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit): 736 ms MCW 6.8 (MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion Kit): 750 ms MCW 6.8: 759 ms DG-56: 833 ms

The Tyr with the JAK Beholder conversion kit is our winner at range, with a kill possible in a little under half a second if your aim is true. Players will probably question where the MTZ Interceptor is, which is widely regarded as one of the best weapons in the game. Community members argued that the Battle Rifle felt “unchanged” after the most recent nerf, but stats suggest that the MTZ Interceptor only has the 11th-best TTK.

Fastest short-range TTKs in MW3 Warzone

For the short-range meta portion of our TTK list, we calculated the fastest speeds for gunfights from five meters away or less.

WSP Swarm (WSP Akimbo Brace Stock): 585 ms COR-45 (XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit): 600 ms ISO 9mm: 600 ms WSP Swarm: 605 ms Striker: 651 ms Fennec 45: 660 ms Rival-9: 660 ms VEL 46: 660 ms Striker 9: 700 ms Rival-9 (Jack Headhunter Carbine Kit): 704 ms

The WSP Swarm emerges on top here but again, you’ll need to land all your bullets to secure a swift kill. Just because a weapon has a faster TTK than other options doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a better gun. Recoil control, fire rate, and mobility also contribute toward a weapon being meta in Warzone. We recommend using this guide as a baseline for which weapons to keep an eye on, and from there, it comes down to personal preference after testing each loadout for yourself.