Warzone Season One Reloaded early patch notes: Champions Quest, Weapon Case, and more

Warzone Season One Reloaded is set to introduce a new Champions Quest Contract, a Gulag public event, and an alternative exfil method. Here is a sneak peek of what’s coming in the first mid-season update for MW3.

Urzikstan opened its doors to Warzone players on Dec. 6, and after one month of learning the ropes, community members have a good grasp on what the new battle royale experience has to offer.

Whether it be the new movement mechanics, perk system, or massive pool of weapons, there were a lot of new bells and whistles to get accustomed to. But when community members were just starting to get comfortable, Season One Reloaded introduced a few new wrinkles to the fold.

Warzone Season One Reloaded early patch notes

Before Season One Reloaded officially goes live on Jan. 17, Raven Software gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the massive update.

Champions Quest returns to Warzone

Warzone 2 introduced Champions Quest, a rare contract that challenged squads to construct a nuke. Upon completion, the bomb went off and ended the match. The popular contract is back for Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of the battle royale but looks slightly different.

To unlock the contract, players must either win 30 games total within a season or five consecutive matches. From there, squads will be tasked with completing a contract, but the devs did not yet reveal any details on what that challenge looks like.

NVG Gulag event

Good luck finding your enemies in the dark. Image via Activision

Raven Software spiced up the Gulag in Warzone by adding variations to the classic one-vs-one encounter. Go Again gives players another chance at winning a Gulag match if they lose on their first go, Cash Grab scatters money around the battlefield to loot, and Locked & Loaded gives both competitors fully upgraded weapons and armor.

Season One Reloaded adds a new public event to the mix in which the lights turn off and players duke it out while wearing night vision goggles.

Weapon Case and Covert Exfil

Like the DMZ event in Warzone 2 that had players exfil with a weapon blueprint, Sledgehammer Games introduces a similar concept in Season One Reloaded with the Weapon Case.

The Weapon Case spawns in a marked location at the start of every match, and players are marked for everyone else on the map after picking up the case. If a player stays alive until the end of the match while holding the case, they earn exclusive rewards. But to make the task easier, the devs added a new secondary win condition.

There is a new way to win Warzone matches…sort of. Image via Activision

Squads can exfil early by purchasing a Covert Exfil at Buy Stations before the Gulag closes, which helicopters a team out of the match early. It’s important to note that there are only five exfils available to purchase per match, and the exfils don’t count as a traditional win.

Players can take advantage of the feature if they want to extract a Weapon Case without needing to survive until the end of a match.

This article will be updated when the full patch notes for Season One Reloaded are released ahead of the update’s launch on Jan. 17.