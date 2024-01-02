Best perk package in Warzone season one

The right Perks can make the difference between a win and loss in Warzone.

Warzone offers 28 Perks catering to different playstyles, making it difficult to choose the best combination. Here is the best Perk package for WZ season one to simplify the daunting process.

Some community members assumed that Warzone would use Modern Warfare 3’s new Perk system, that uses corresponding equipment. For example, boots improve movement, gloves control recoil, and gear protect an operator from explosives.

However, Raven Software went a different route and streamlined the Perk system for MW3′s Warzone integration. Players still equip four Perks and no longer need to waste a slot on Overkill to carry two primary weapons simultaneously. Instead, there are five default Perks available to every operator at the start of a match.

Also, the devs removed the time-based requirement for Perks. In MW2, Perks slowly activated throughout a match based on a timer, Raven Software reverted the change so players get the benefits of every Perk from the moment they get their loadout drop, take an enemies package, or find one as ground loot.

Every default Perk in Warzone

Get the most out of your Perks. Image via Activision

As previously mentioned, there are five default Perks in Warzone. Players don’t need to worry about manually equipping them, as they will automatically be active at the start of a match.

Here’s every default Perk in Warzone.

Overkill: Allows you to pick two Primary Weapons.

Allows you to pick two Primary Weapons. Tac Pads: Improves slide distance, allows ADS while sliding, and increases the Tac Stance transition speed.

Improves slide distance, allows ADS while sliding, and increases the Tac Stance transition speed. Commando Gloves: Enables reloading while running.

Enables reloading while running. Quick-Grip Gloves: Increases your weapon swap speed.

Increases your weapon swap speed. Climbing Boots: Increases climbing and mantling speed.

Best Perk Package in Warzone Season One

Perk selection comes down to personal preference. But we believe this set of four checks every box and helps any player, regardless of their play style.

Perk One: Double Time

Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered

Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Thanks to some of the weapons in WZ hitting like a truck, it’s harder to evade gunfights, even with the game’s improved mobility. With that in mind, we recommend using Double Time, which doubles the duration of sprint time and decreases its refresh time.

Along the same line of thinking, Sleight of Hand improves reload speeds, but it’s dependent on the weapon. The improvement will be more noticeable for slower guns but less apparent with already mobile weapons. JGOD did some testing and concluded that the BAS B reloads 40 percent faster while the Swarm is only 10 percent faster.

None of the new perks added to Warzone stand out more than Tempered, which makes it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three. It’s always hard to find plates at the end of a match, and the armor animation is slow, so this Perk expedites the process.

Every second counts in Warzone. High Alert will save you on more than one occasion, as the Perk provides an alert when an enemy is looking in your direction.

Players should also consider using Mountaineer in one of the first two Perk slots, as it reduces fall damage. JGOD’s testing showed the Perk makes it possible to fall from 27 meters before dying.

Another great option is Resupply for the third Perk slot, as it refills equipment items every 30 seconds, which is great for getting more frag and smoke grenades when you need them most.