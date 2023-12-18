CoD creators think they’ve discovered Warzone’s most underrated perk

A large segment of the Warzone community believes Sleight of Hand is an essential perk, but one of the first two perk slots may be more worth using on Mountaineer.

Warzone in Modern Warfare 3 uses the same perk system as the previous game, but adds an extra twist. Players still select four perks that activate after picking up a loadout and can use a pre-set or custom package. Additionally, enemies still drop their perk packages when they are killed, or they can be found in ground loot.

Warzone has a very defined Perk meta. Image via Activision

But new to MW3, operators automatically have five default perks equipped at all times. With Overkill being one of those default perks, players can equip two primary weapons simultaneously without wasting an extra slot.

Quick-Grip Gloves is another default perk that increases weapon swap speed. Sleight of Hand used to accomplish that goal, but now it only makes it possible to reload faster. Without the added benefit, some content creators believe a better option exists.

What is the best perk in Warzone?

Mountaineer is a new MW3 perk that reduces fall damage. Warzone content creator JGOD recently tested every perk and learned that players can fall from 27 meters before dying with Mountaineer equipped.

“For perspective, normal fall height is about 13.5 meters, so it basically doubles it,” JGOD added. This will be useful when jumping off a roof to escape a gunfight or pouncing on an unsuspecting enemy.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber discovered that Sleight of Hand is inconsistent based on the weapon you are using. For example, the BAS-B reloads around 40 percent faster with the perk equipped, but the WSP Swarm only improves by about 10 percent.

So, although a 40-percent increase is excellent, players must be mindful of which weapons they use the perk with. A good rule of thumb is using Sleight of Hand when your loadout features heavier weapons such as a sniper rifle, marksman rifle, or LMG. But if you have an AR and SMG equipped, it might be more worth looking at Mountaineer for one of your first two perk slots.

Players can always use Mountaineer and Sleight of Hand simultaneously, but it’s probably more valuable having Double Time in the other slot.