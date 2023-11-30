MW3: Every new Warzone Perk explained

Warzone is about to feel a whole lot faster.

Urzikstan is right around the corner. Here’s every new Perk you need to familiarize yourself with before Modern Warfare 3 Warzone officially launches.

MW3 introduced a new Perk system, replacing traditional slots with Vests, Gloves, Boots, and Gear. As one would expect, each gear item corresponds to its effect. Boots impact movement, gloves deal with reload speed, and gear protect operators from explosives.

Warzone features over 30 Perks.

Sledgehammer Games also returned to basics by changing Perks to activate immediately when a match begins. In MW2, Perks slowly activated throughout a match based on a timer, and community members praised how the feature would be removed.

Some community members expected Warzone to use MW3’s Perk system, just as the battle royale plans to do with movement mechanics, but that isn’t the case.

Warzone Perk system, explained

The Perk system carries over from WZ2 to Warzone in MW3, with a few extra wrinkles. Players can choose a pre-set or custom Perk package that activates when a loadout is picked up.

Perks can also be found in ground loot or dropped by an eliminated player.

Additionally, operators automatically have five default Perks equipped at all times.

Tac Pads: Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding, along with increased stance transition speeds.

Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding, along with increased stance transition speeds. Commando Gloves: Enables reloading while running.

Enables reloading while running. Quick-Grip Gloves: Increases your weapon swap speed.

Increases your weapon swap speed. Climbing Boots: Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect.

Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect. Overkill: Allows you to pick two Primary Weapons.

Every new Perk coming to Warzone in MW3

Here are all nine new perks in Warzone.

Irradiated: Move faster and take less damage while in the gas.

Move faster and take less damage while in the gas. Tempered: Now also available as a custom Perk, Tempered allows you to refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three.

Now also available as a custom Perk, Tempered allows you to refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three. Combat Scout: Bullets you fire briefly ping an enemy for you and your squad. Hitting the enemy from farther away increases the ping time.

Bullets you fire briefly ping an enemy for you and your squad. Hitting the enemy from farther away increases the ping time. Resolute: When taking damage from gunfire, this grants a short bonus to movement speed.

When taking damage from gunfire, this grants a short bonus to movement speed. Shrouded: Drop a smoke grenade when downed.

Drop a smoke grenade when downed. Mountaineer: Reduces fall damage.

Reduces fall damage. Stalker: Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed.

Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed. Escapist: Increased downed, prone, and crouch speed.

Increased downed, prone, and crouch speed. Primed: Accuracy and time to aim down sight is improved while jumping.

Accuracy and time to aim down sight is improved while jumping. Faculty: Delay triggered explosives while sprinting, warns of nearby enemy equipment, and reduces combat noise.

Along with the previous Perks introduced in Warzone, players will now have access to over 30 Perks, including the five default abilities.

Community members can test these Perks for themselves when Urzikstan goes live on Dec. 6.