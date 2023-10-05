All movement and combat changes in MW3 and Warzone

In Call of Duty, movement is king. Many players can perfect aim, but not many can master movement. In Modern Warfare 3, there are plenty of movement and combat changes that will shift the way you approach the battlefield when the game releases on Nov. 10.

For example, Activision has brought back plenty of popular movement mechanics that will make it easier to run around a map and eliminate as many enemies as possible. Players won’t get surprised in the middle of swapping out a magazine, and jumping over obstacles for a flank is much more fluid that ever before.

As operators experience the revamped classic maps of Modern Warfare 2 in this new era, they will need to apply all of the new strategies alongside the speed and nimble feet of a well-trained soldier.

New movement and combat changes in MW3

Slide canceling is back

No, you aren’t dreaming. Slide canceling has finally returned to CoD in MW3, bringing back the fan favorite movement mechanic that helped elevate the pretenders from the contenders. The mechanic works just like before, and should help give even more skill expression for the those who take the time to master the timing and fluidity of the maneuver in combat.

Getting caught while climbing over a wall or obstacle can be one of the most frustrating aspects in a CoD match, but in MW3, player characters will be mantling over with increased speed. They can also mantle over objects while sprinting, giving run-and-gun enthusiasts the ability to zoom through the chaos to meet their opponents head-on.

Deadly slides

Along with slide canceling, players can now fire immediately while in the middle of a slide. Once again, fast-moving players with sub-machine guns and shotguns are going to be menaces in MW3, since they can easily speed up and zoom past you as they blast you away in the middle of the slide. There is also a new perk that allows players to aim down sights while sliding.

Room to run (and gun)

In general, players are getting an increase to their tactical sprint duration, allowing for faster rotates, fiery flanks, and explosive plays. Tactical sprint also recharges while you sprint, which should help keep the action moving from one area to the next without the need for an elongated stay on a certain spot.

If players would rather take their time, you can still be relatively fast on the draw with increased base strafe speeds while in ADS, making sure that you’re still mobile while holding down an angle for a possible push by multiple foes.

Tactical Stance

MW3‘s new Tactical Stance is a great blend of mobility with relative accuracy, since it allows players to cant their current weapon to reduce bullet spread while still being able to move at a faster rate than fully committing to ADS. Players can toggle in and out of Tactical Stance when they need, and will be firing from this position whenever they get into a firefight while sliding.

Warzone: Stim item

If you find yourself in a sticky situation while fighting for a dub on one of MW3‘s new Warzone maps, the new Stim item can be used to increase a player’s movement speed for several seconds. The Stim can be a perfect tool to reposition yourself before turning around and pulling off an ambitious ego chall on the enemy team.

About the author