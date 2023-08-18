MW3’s new Tactical Stance: What it is, how to use, and more

This coming November, Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing a new experience to the battlefield for every type of Call of Duty fan, whether you’re a multiplayer fiend, a Warzone veteran, or Zombies connoisseur making a return. The developers are also adding some new combat style that will shift the tides of battle, including a close-quarter focused mechanic called Tactical Stance.

Tactical Stance is the perfect middle ground between full aim-down-sights and hipfire action, allowing for more efficient close-range battles with improved accuracy.

Swapping to Tactical Stance can mean the difference between a victorious gunfight and a silent post-game lobby with your friends.

How to use Tactical Stance in MW3

While aiming down the sights of your current weapon, players can toggle in and out of Tactical Stance to move the gun away from their shoulder and into a canted position. Tactical Stance gives players better movement and handling at the cost of precision, and is the default firing mode while sliding.

Tactical Stance is a great option for players, like me, who like to fight on the move. You might not need to use it if you’re holding a long-range angle or holding multiple spots from a corner, but if you’re pushing into a building or running into a group of enemies at close-range, Tactical Stance will easily rack up multiple kills with its increased accuracy as you fly by.

Best usage for Tactical Stance in MW3

Since Tactical Stance is best used for close-quarters combat and fast movement, the sub-machine gun will be one of the best options for running and gunning. You could also use Tactical Stance when switching to a secondary weapon, especially when you’ve run out of ammo on your primary and are looking for a final option.

