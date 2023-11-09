The camo grind has never been bigger in a Call of Duty game thanks to the huge, growing list of all camos in Modern Warfare 3.

There are separate challenges to unlock camos for MW3 guns and guns that have been brought from MW2 as part of the Carry Forward system. There’s 36 new weapons in MW3, and most of them have eight camos to unlock, including four base camos and four Mastery camos, with some exceptions.

That’s a lot of camos, but we’ve listed them all below, including the challenge you need to complete to unlock each individual camo for every weapon, from assault rifles to melee weapons.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock all camos in MW3’s multiplayer.

All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges

Most weapons in MW3 have four base camos and four Mastery camos to unlock. Each camo comes with their own corresponding challenge. Here’s how to unlock all of the multiplayer camos in MW3.

All MW3 assault rifle camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo SVA 545 Blue Tones (Get 50 Kills) Topo Muddy (Get 50 kills while ADS) Cinders (Get 15 headshot kills) Monarch (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 25 multikills) Priceless (Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) MTZ-556 Orange Tones (Get 50 kills) Iris Glitch (Get 50 kills while ADS) Germ Factory (Get 15 headshot kills) Purple (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 10 kills while moving in Tac Stance) Priceless (Kill 10 enemies affected by a tactical while in Tac Stance) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Holger 556 Fractical Dirt (Get 50 kills) Topo Glitch (Get 40 kills while ADS) Palette Rosemary (Get 15 headshot kills) Magma Heat (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 25 kills with underbarrel attachments) Priceless (Get 15 longshot kills while mounted) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) MCW Razor Feather (Get 50 kills) Skullflagration (Get 50 kills while ADS) Abyssal Fox (Get 15 headshot kills) Menelaus Blue (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get three kills without dying 10 times) Priceless (Get five kills without dying 10 times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) DG-58 Heat Map (Get 50 kills) Creeplines (Get 50 kills while ADS) Twilight Glitch (Get 15 headshot kills) Oakleaf (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 10 kills while ADS and strafing) Priceless (Get 10 one-burst kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) FR 5.56 Get Stony (Get 50 kills) Digital Bloodbath (Get 50 kills while ADS) Nightshade (Get 15 headshot kills) Tiger Blood (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 20 one-burst kills) Priceless (Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: For one-burst kills, go into Hardcore modes!

All MW3 battle rifle camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo BAS-B Sunset Blur (Get 50 kills) Phantom Glitch (Get 50 kills while using full-auto) Orange Sands (Get 10 kills with a magnification scope) White Satin (Get 15 headshot kills) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 10 multikills) Priceless (Get 25 suppressed clean kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Sidewinder Solar Flare (Get 50 kills) Sandzone (Get 50 kills while using full-auto) Mind Peak (Get 10 kills with a magnification scope) Purple Satin (Get 15 headshot kills) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 25 one-shot, one-kills) Priceless (Get 25 longshot kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) MTZ-762 Aquatic Blur (Get 50 kills) Topo Caustic (Get 50 kills while using full-auto) Heatwave (Get 10 kills with a magnification scope) Blue Satin (Get 15 headshot kills) Gilded (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Forged (Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded) Priceless (Get 15 semi-auto headshots with a magnification scope) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: Switch between fire modes (semi-auto or full auto) by pressing left on the D-pad.

All MW3 SMG camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Striker Ameerga (Get 50 kills) Topo Regal (Get 25 hipfire kills) Absorption (Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding) Viral Invasion (Get 14 kills while enemy affected by tactical) Gilded (Get 10 kills without enemy damaging you) Forged (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Priceless (Get five kills without dying 10 times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) WSP Swarm Phantasmal (Get 50 kills) Granite Pass (Get 25 hipfire kills) Red (Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding) Fritillary (Get 14 kills while enemy affected by tactical) Gilded (Get 10 kills without enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 10 hipfire kills while enemy affected by tactical) Priceless (Get 10 akimbo double kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) AMR9 Dart (Get 50 kills) Amaranth Sands (Get 25 hipfire kills) Microscopic (Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding) Rainfall Glitch (Get 14 kills while enemy affected by tactical) Gilded (Get 10 kills without enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 10 kills shortly after ADS) Priceless (Get 10 kills while being out of enemy’s line of sight) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) WSP-9 Golden Poison (Get 50 kills) Shattered Rock (Get 25 hipfire kills) Orange (Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding) Orange Sulphur (Get 14 kills while enemy affected by tactical) Gilded (Get 10 kills without enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 10 kills with a magnification scope) Priceless (Get 10 suppressed headshots) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Rival-9 Rock Stone (Get 50 kills) Rock Glow (Get 25 hipfire kills) Deluge Glitch (Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding) Bacterial Decay (Get 14 kills while enemy affected by tactical) Gilded (Get 10 kills without enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 10 kills shortly after ADS) Priceless (Get 10 suppressed double kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Striker 9 Marbled (Get 50 kills) Topo Hardpan (Get 25 hipfire kills) Yellow Sands (Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding) Desolate Ops (Get 14 kills while enemy affected by tactical) Gilded (Get 10 kills without enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 15 longshot kills) Priceless (Get 15 headshots while moving) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: For hipfire kills, make sure to use attachments in the Gunsmith that maximize hipfire accuracy.

All MW3 shotgun camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Lockwood 680 Blue Sands (Get 50 kills) Palette Navy (Get 50 hipfire kills) Descent (Get 10 kills while ADS) Overwhelmed (Get 15 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 25 one-shot kills while ADS) Priceless (Get five hipfire kills while moving) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Haymaker Pink Sands (Get 50 kills) Guts (Get 50 hipfire kills) Palette Tropics (Get 10 kills while ADS) Smooth Satin (Get 15 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 3 hipfire kills with one mag 15 times) Priceless (Get 10 double kills while in Tac Stance) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Riveter Purple Sands (Get 50 kills) 80s Spheres (Get 50 hipfire kills) Palette Grasses (Get 10 kills while ADS) Upward Reverb (Get 15 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 25 multikills) Priceless (Get five kills without dying five times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: For one-shot kills with a shotgun, maximize your damage range and lower your bullet spread.

All MW3 LMG camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Pulemyot 762 Cosmic Filaments (Get 50 kills) Ember Glitch (Get 10 penetration kills) Sunset Retro (Get 10 kills with full attachments) B&W Fuzz (Get 10 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 25 kills with a magnification scope) Priceless (Get five kills with one mag 10 times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) DG-58 LSW Psychedelic Sky (Get 50 kills) Topo Reverb (Get 10 penetration kills) Cold Fall (Get 10 kills with full attachments) B&W Re-Fuzz (Get 10 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 25 kills while ADS and moving) Priceless (Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Holger 26 Ghastly (Get 50 kills) Cobalt Sands (Get 10 penetration kills) Green Field (Get 10 kills with full attachments) Warbled (Get 10 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 25 kills while ADS and moving) Priceless (Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Bruen MK9 Dusted (Get 50 kills) Shuffle (Get 10 penetration kills) Drip (Get 10 kills with full attachments) Gaggle (Get 10 double kills) Gilded (Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life) Forged (Get 20 suppressed headshot kills) Priceless (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: Get penetration kills by using LMG’s large magazines to fire at enemies through walls to finish them for a kill.

All MW3 marksman rifle camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo KVD Enforcer Viral (Get 50 kills) Topo Boulder (Get 50 headshot kills) Clouded Mind (Get 10 kills with no attachments) Skull-o-Vision (Get two kills without dying 15 times) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get 25 one-shot, one-kills) Priceless (Get 25 extreme magnification (8x scope or higher) kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) MCW 6.8 Sharp Brush (Get 50 kills) Topo Lithic (Get 50 headshot kills) Dry Heat (Get 10 kills with no attachments) Insectoid (Get two kills without dying 15 times) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get three kills with one mag 15 times) Priceless (Get 15 suppressed clean kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) DM56 Microbiology (Get 50 kills) Woods Brush (Get 50 headshot kills) Red Sands (Get 10 kills with no attachments) Bone Shaker (Get two kills without dying 15 times) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance) Priceless (Get 15 headshots with iron sights) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) MTZ Interceptor Psychedelic Loops (Get 50 kills) Thick Brush (Get 50 headshot kills) Oil Slick Glitch (Get 10 kills with no attachments) Skullish (Get two kills without dying 15 times) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get three kills without dying 10 times) Priceless (Get five kills without dying five times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: Hardcore mode on larger maps is where you want to go for marksman rifle kills.

All MW3 sniper rifle camo challenges

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo KATT-AMR Death 3D (Get 50 kills) Topo Boulder (Get 50 kills shortly after ADS) Palette Neapolitan (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Art Glass (Get 15 one-shot, one-kills) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get 15 penetration kills) Priceless (Get three suppressed headshots) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Longbow Crimson Skulls (Get 50 kills) Topo Arid (Get 50 kills shortly after ADS) Palette Sunrise (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Rippled (Get 15 one-shot, one-kills) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded) Priceless (Get five kills without dying three times) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) KV Inhibitor Deathparency (Get 50 kills) Tactical Colors (Get 50 kills shortly after ADS) Palette Dusk (Get three kills with one mag 10 times) Puzzling Tiles (Get 15 one-shot, one-kills) Gilded (Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment) Forged (Get 25 headshot kills) Priceless (Get five headshots while moving) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: Overgrown is a great map for sniping.

All MW3 secondary weapon camo challenges

MW3 only launched with four handguns, one launcher, and two melee weapons.

Weapon Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Base Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo Mastery Camo COR-45 Deconstructed (Get 50 kills) Alert Glitch (Get 50 kills while ADS) Acid Drop (Get 10 kills while moving) Red Admiral (Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment) Gilded (Get 10 kills without the enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 15 kills on injured enemies) Priceless (Get 10 headshot kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Renetti Pyro Filaments (Get 50 kills) Red Cells (Get 50 kills while ADS) Psychotropic (Get 10 kills while moving) Pabels (Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment) Gilded (Get 10 kills without the enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 25 longshot kills) Priceless (Get 25 headshot kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) TYR Satin Swirl (Get 50 kills) Topo Sandrock (Get 50 kills while ADS) Cherry Blossom (Get 10 kills while moving) Corrugated (Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment) Gilded (Get 10 kills without the enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 25 one-shot, one-kills) Priceless (Get 25 kills using a magnification scope) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) WSP Stinger Green Sands (Get 50 kills) Arctic Filaments (Get 50 kills while ADS) Geofunk (Get 10 kills while moving) Mind Test (Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment) Gilded (Get 10 kills without the enemy damaging you) Forged (Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing) Priceless (Get 25 kills on enemies affected by tactical while using akimbo attachment) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) RGL-80 Strain (Get 25 kills) – – – Gilded (Get 10 kills by hitting an enemy with direct impact) Forged (Destroy 25 enemy equipment) Priceless (Get 25 double kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Gutter Knife Sea Green Sands (Get 50 kills) – – – Gilded (Get 10 kills on operators affected by a tactical) Forged (Get five kills without dying five times) Priceless (Get 25 revenge kills) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges) Karambit Dark Vision (Get 50 kills) – – – Gilded (Get 10 kills on operators affected by a tactical) Forged (Get 20 kills without the enemy damaging you) Priceless (Get 10 kills from behind) Interstellar (Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges)

Tip: Use Dead Silence and a lot of patience for knife kills.

This article will be updated with more weapons and camos as they are added to MW3.