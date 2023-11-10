All camo challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There are more camos than you will ever need at your disposal in Modern Warfare 3, including a bunch that can only be unlocked in Zombies.

There are 36 new weapons in MW3, the majority of which have eight camos to unlock in Zombies. These are split into four base camos and four Mastery camos—the latter of which will give you major bragging rights over your friends.

You’ll have a near-endless list of camo challenges to complete in Zombies, and we’ve listed them all below, including the specific challenges required to unlock each individual camo.

Here’s your checklist for the tasks at hand to unlock all camos in MW3’s Zombies. This is an in-progress guide and will be updated accordingly.

All MW3 Zombie camo challenges

Plenty to work towards. Image via Activision.

The majority of weapons in MW3 come with four base camos and four Mastery camos to unlock, each of which has a specific challenge to complete. Here’s how to unlock all of the Zombies camos in MW3.

All MW3 assault rifle camo challenges

SVA 545 Base Camos Wayward (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Ghast (Get five kills without releasing the trigger button 20 times)

(Get five kills without releasing the trigger button 20 times) Sludge (Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone

(Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone Chaos (Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active. Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) MTZ-556 Base Camos Astray (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Murk Glitch (Get 250 kills with full attachments)

(Get 250 kills with full attachments) New Strain (Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active)

(Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active) Mud (Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Holger 556 Base Camos Subterranean (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Gloom (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times)

(Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Palette Cyst (Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance)

(Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance) Caustic River (Get 200 critical kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) MCW Base Camos Wyvern (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Vehement Rage (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times)

(Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Tempest Shards (Get 250 hipfire kills)

(Get 250 hipfire kills) Toxic Spots (Get five Mimic kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) DG-58 Base Camos Typhoon (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Hysteria (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times)

(Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Hallowed Glitch (Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical)

(Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical) Petrified (Get 200 critical kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) FR 5.56 Base Camos Puncture (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Digital Wildwood (Get 300 kills while using Platinum Camo)

(Get 300 kills while using Platinum Camo) Unseen Ravager (Get 30 hellhound kills)

(Get 30 hellhound kills) Anomaly (Get 250 hipfire kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges)

Tip: Call in an Extraction to summon lots of enemies to kill, even if you don’t intend to get on the helicopter.

All MW3 battle rifle camo challenges

BAS-B Base Camos Reality Blur (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Spirit Glitch (Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone)

(Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone) Forest Sands (Get 250 kills with Frost Damage)

(Get 250 kills with Frost Damage) Black Satin (Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Sidewinder Base Camos Mutated Flare (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Tide Surge (Get 10 Mangler kills)

(Get 10 Mangler kills) Cacophony (Get 200 critical kills)

(Get 200 critical kills) Green Satin (Get 250 Point Blank Kills Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) MTZ-762 Base Camos Firestorm Blur (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Sickly (Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity.

(Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity. Alert (Get 50 Mercenary kills)

(Get 50 Mercenary kills) Orange Satin (Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges)

Tip: Aim for the head to get critical kills.

All MW3 SMG camo challenges

Striker Base Camos Nocuous (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Blaze (Get 30 hellhound kills)

(Get 30 hellhound kills) Inner Demon (Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity.

(Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity. Living Tissue (Get 250 kills with full attachments) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) WSP Swarm Base Camos Familiar (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Unmarked Grave (Get 250 Point Blank kills)

(Get 250 Point Blank kills) Terracotta (Get five Mimic kills)

(Get five Mimic kills) Death Form (Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) AMR9 Base Camos Disoriented (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Toxic Sands (Get 250 kills with Frost Damage)

(Get 250 kills with Frost Damage) Ferver (Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times)

(Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times) Torment Glitch (Get 250 kills with full attachments) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) WSP-9 Base Camos Perilous (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Splintered (Get 100 kills in a single match)

(Get 100 kills in a single match) Oracle (Get 250 kills with Fire Damage)

(Get 250 kills with Fire Damage) Decrepit (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Rival-9 Base Camos Fading Breath (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Cartilage (Get five Mimic kills)

(Get five Mimic kills) Tomb Glitch (Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade)

(Get 100 kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade) Cold Snap (Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Striker 9 Base Camos Dire (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Gargoyle (Get 250 hipfire kills)

(Get 250 hipfire kills) Midnight Sands (Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage)

(Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage) Midnight Sands (Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges)

Tip: Get up high to kill Zombies from above to get kills in a row without taking damage.

All MW3 shotgun camo challenges

Lockwood 680 Base Camos Dark Sands (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Palette Rage (Get 250 hipfire kills)

(Get 250 hipfire kills) Magma Beast (Get 250 Electric Damage kills)

(Get 250 Electric Damage kills) Riddled (Get 20 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Haymaker Base Camos Burnt Sands (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Below Zero (Get 250 kills while having at least 4 perks active)

(Get 250 kills while having at least 4 perks active) Palette Buried (Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone)

(Get 250 kills in the Medium or High Threat Zone) Inkblot (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Riveter Base Camos Marrow Sands (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Global Panic (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times)

(Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Palette Infected (Get 250 Fire Damage kills)

(Get 250 Fire Damage kills) Melting Hope (Get 10 Mangler kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges)

Tip: Extractions are a great way to get 10 kills in five seconds.

All MW3 LMG camo challenges

Pulemyot 762 Base Camos Dirt Filaments (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Pain Glitch (Get 100 kills in a single match)

(Get 100 kills in a single match) Purple Ooze (Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity.

(Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity. Blurred Myopia (Get five Mimic kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) DG-58 LSW Base Camos Psychedelic Ridge (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Spirit (Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance)

(Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance) Stonework (Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity)

(Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity) Spectral Sight (Get 200 critical kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Holger 26 Base Camos Archfiend (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Drowned Sands (Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times)

(Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times) Patchwork (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times)

(Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Daxed (Get 10 Disciple kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Bruen MK9 Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges)

Tip: Use Aether Tools to upgrade your weapon rarity.

All MW3 marksman rifle camo challenges

KVD Enforcer Base Camos Symptomatic (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Palette Cursed (Get 10 Disciple Kills)

(Get 10 Disciple Kills) Grim Reaper (Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times)

(Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times) Thanatos Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) MCW 6.8 Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC DM56 Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC MTZ Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC

Tip: Line Zombies up for collateral kills.

All MW3 sniper rifle camo challenges

KATT-AMR Base Camos Ruination (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Topo Stone (Get 200 critical kills)

(Get 200 critical kills) Palette Corpse (Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity)

(Get 250 kills with the gun at Rare or higher rarity) Dimensional Shift (Get 250 kills with Frost Damage) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Longbow Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC KV Inhibitor Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC

Tip: Stamin-Up is a must-have Perk when using a sniper to escape from threats.

All MW3 secondary weapon camo challenges

COR-45 Base Camos Obsession (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Hallucinate Glitch (Get 250 Fire Damage kills)

(Get 250 Fire Damage kills) Haunted (Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active)

(Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active) Grief Manifest (Get 250 kills with full attachments) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Renetti Base Camos Mist Filaments (Get 250 kills)

(Get 250 kills) Hemoglobin (Get 10 Disciple kills)

(Get 10 Disciple kills) Radio Waves (Get 250 Point Blank kills)

(Get 250 Point Blank kills) Oxidized (Get 250 kills while having at least four Perks active) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) TMR Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC WSP Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC RGL-80 Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC Gutter Knife Base Camos Foam Sands (Get 250 kills) Mastery Camos Golden Enigma (Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment)

(Get 100 kills and successfully extract in a single deployment) Zircon Scale (Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills)

(Get 300 Pack-A-Punch Kills) Serpentinite (Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills)

(Get 10 special or elite Zombie kills) Borealis (Complete 36 Serpentinite Camo Challenges) Karambit Base Camos TBC Mastery Camos TBC