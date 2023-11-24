How to get Point Blank kills in MW3

The words “Point Blank” in CoD put the fear of God into many men and women. They are troublesome and terrifying and appear in MW3 once more. If you’re wondering why and what they are, here’s a handy guide.

During games of Modern Warfare 3, you’ll see various kill prompts depending on your gameplay—”Collateral Kill,” and “Multikill,” for instance.

Another one that will appear from time to time is a Point Blank kill. It’s one of the hardest ones to perform regularly, so let’s run through this type of elimination, and why it’s divisive.

How to get a Point Blank kill in MW3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Point Blank kill in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you need to be extremely close to an opponent when you defeat them.

When I say close, I mean nearly touching distance close. You need to be able to almost literally taste the fear of the enemy you’re about to blow to smithereens.

Why are they so hated you ask? Good question. Over the years, many, many dedicated CoD players committed to ticking off every Camo challenge in the pursuit of Mastery Camos, myself included, have had to endure the pain of getting a certain amount of Point Blank kills with weapons.

Long story short, it’s so incredibly annoying. If you’re on a medium-to-large-sized map then you’ve got almost no chance of doing this. This is why Activision regularly brings back Shipment as a map, pretty much for instances like this—the Rustment 24/7 playlist option in MW3 being a fine example.

Your MW3 K/D will suffer. You also end up running around like a maniac at full speed, even directly at enemies you know full well are about to end you, and it’s generally just a miserable experience that I, and many, derive no pleasure from. So, if you need to get them for challenges in MW3…good luck!