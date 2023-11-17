How to get Collateral Kills in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) contains various daily challenges that cycle out routinely. One of the harder multiplayer challenges, though, is to perform Collateral Kills.

Collateral Kills have been a staple of the CoD franchise for years. These occur whenever you kill at least two enemies with one bullet. Unless you have a couple of friends willing to take the shot for you, this can be an extremely difficult objective to perform naturally in-game.

There are some tips and strategies that you can implement in your gameplay to better your chances of getting a collateral kill, however. If you are trying to get a Collateral Kill in MW3, here’s what you need to do.

Best tips to get Collateral Kills in MW3

Snipers are the best weapons to use to pursue Collateral kills |Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Collateral Kill in Modern Warfare 3 is to use a Sniper Rifle. This is the only weapon class that I have ever found that can efficiently and reliably get Collateral Kills.

Automatic weapons typically trade off damage for a high fire rate, which means the bullets are weaker on average and likely won’t be able to take out two targets in one shot. If you aren’t well-versed with snipers, now is the time to learn.

Next, map knowledge is key. Small maps with tight corners and hallways will be your best chance. I highly recommend playing on the map Terminal. On this map, there are three extremely narrow sections: the airplane, the apron, and the hallway connecting the lounge to security.

In these narrow hallways, enemies are more likely to run in a line, making it far easier to score a collat. Of course, most maps have a similarly enclosed area perfect for lining up multikills, so you should use whatever map you feel the most comfortable on or have the most knowledge about.

Every multiplayer lobby is different and players typically move in unpredictable ways, so don’t feel too discouraged if you don’t get a Collateral Kill in your first lobby. As you improve with snipers, you should start to spot opportunities more often.