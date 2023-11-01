All confirmed MW3 maps so far

Modern Warfare 3 has a ton of maps to fight over from launch day, with many more to come. Here’s a handy guide showing you every confirmed map for MW3, along with future additions.

Maps are a huge part of the CoD multiplayer ecosystem in each and every game. Crossfire, Raid, Dome, there have been countless memorable maps over the years.

Modern Warfare 3 is doing something entirely different though by bringing back a whole host of classic maps, and already forewarning players that a bunch of other locations are coming in the near future.

Every Modern Warfare 3 map confirmed so far

Plenty of classics. Image via Activision

In case you’re out of the loop, I can tell you Modern Warfare 3 will be launching with all 16 base Modern Warfare 2 maps from the original 2009 release. That’s not all though, the developers have indicated new maps are coming, with at least three arriving as soon as season one.

This is every map locked in for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launch.

MW3 launch maps

6v6 maps

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Ground War / Invasion maps

Orlov Military Base

Popov Power Plant

Resort

War maps

Launch Facility

MW3 season one maps

Three new 6v6 maps

MW3 season two maps

Three new 6v6 maps

This list will keep growing and expanding exponentially as the game’s lifecycle carries on. So we’ll keep updating it with fresh inclusions, where you should be able to go for a Nuke.